OPINION: From supercars to smart tractors

Agriculture met automotive at this year’s Motor Valley Fest where CNH demonstrated what true innovation means

Attending the 2025 Motor Valley Fest in Modena was a powerful reminder of how far our industry has come – and where we’re headed. Representing CNH for the second consecutive year at this celebration of technological excellence was more than a privilege; it was a chance to affirm our commitment to technology, talent and sustainable innovation in both agriculture and construction.

Making our mark in supercar territory

In the heart of Italy’s legendary Motor Valley, among the iconic automotive brands that shaped a region, CNH proudly stood for something different – the future of off-highway machinery. As a company rooted in what we proudly call the Tractor Valley, our presence served as a statement about where real engineering transformation is taking place.

Our San Matteo hub played a central role in this message. It’s not just a site of production; it’s a centre of innovation and talent development. Throughout the festival, we had the opportunity to spotlight the investments we’re making in R&D, sustainability, design and digital agriculture to attract the future talent that will see our industry continue to flourish.

Technology that connects and transforms

I was especially proud of our team’s participation in key roundtables. We spoke about how we’re embedding artificial intelligence and robotics into our machines to optimise operations and reduce the burden on farmers. It was a chance for us to connect not only with industry experts from prestigious automotive brands, but also to spread our message centred on how advanced tech is helping feed the world.

Connectivity is equally critical. In May, we announced a global partnership with Starlink to bring satellite internet to our equipment. This is a game-changer especially for farmers in remote regions, ensuring seamless data transfer, fleet management and AI-powered insights where an internet connection isn’t always reliable.

We also highlighted our work in alternative fuels and electrification, alongside two vehicles on display in Modena’s city centre – the New Holland T7 Blue Power and our E25X electric mini excavator. These machines aren’t just future-ready, they represent the kind of engineering that will define the next decade of sustainable productivity.

Engineering the future

Talent is the foundation of it all. We need young minds who are just as comfortable with code and cloud platforms as they are with torque and hydraulics. And we found this in abundance at the festival.

This year’s Motor Valley Fest wasn’t just a showcase – it was a platform to express our vision of technology with purpose, connectivity that empowers and innovation that’s both practical and profound. And who knows, we may have turned a few petrol-heads into future agricultural engineers! At CNH, we’re not chasing trends – we’re building a more resilient future for those who feed and build the world. And we’re doing it from right here in the heart of Motor Valley.

This column first appeared in the August issue of iVT