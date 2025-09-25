Winners of Agritechnica 2025 Innovation Awards announced

The German Agricultural Society (DLG) has announced the winners of the Agritechnica 2025 Innovation Awards, recognising 24 groundbreaking technologies that promise to reshape agricultural machinery operations.

From 251 entries, the independent jury awarded two gold medals and 22 silver medals to innovations demonstrating significant advances in automation, artificial intelligence, and operational efficiency.

Gold medal winners

Müller Landmaschinen & Aebi & Co. AG Maschinenfabrik – Line Traction Drive

The competition’s first gold medal winner exemplifies the industry’s focus on solving complex operational challenges. Müller Landmaschinen, in partnership with Aebi & Co. AG Maschinenfabrik, claimed the award for their Line Traction drive concept developed for the Aebi Terratrac hillside carrier. This system replaces traditional longitudinal and transverse differentials with hydrostatic planetary final drives, enabling each wheel to operate at the correct speed during cornering. The technology vastly improves traction and enhances safety at critical operating limits on steep terrain.

Claas – 70-Tonne Square Baler

Claas secured the second gold medal for its 70-tonne square baler, which establishes an entirely new performance dimension in large square baler technology. The machine combines high throughput capabilities with consistently high bale densities and reliable binding through a completely redesigned concept. Central to the design is a frame-integrated main gearbox that enables a direct power flow, allowing for a streamlined drawbar and short PTO shaft configuration. Two longitudinally mounted flywheels, each weighing 202 kg and operating at 1,650 rpm, store substantial energy and stabilize the pressing process.

Silver medal winners

Deutz-Fahr – ADAS Technology

Advanced driver assistance systems emerged as a dominant theme among silver medal winners. Deutz-Fahr became the first manufacturer to introduce ADAS technology specifically designed for agricultural tractors. Its Tags system will debut on the new upper 6-cylinder medium-class series at Agritechnica 2025, featuring lane keeping assistance, cornering assistance, and object recognition functions adapted for agricultural conditions. The advanced package extends capabilities to include adaptive cruise control, collision warning and traffic sign recognition.

Amazone – AutoSpread Autonomous Fertilizer Spreader

Automation technology garnered significant recognition across multiple applications. Amazone’s AutoSpread represents the first autonomous mineral fertilizer spreader, marking an evolutionary step in precision agriculture. The system incorporates advanced sensors and AI-driven decision-making to optimize spreading patterns without operator intervention.

Claas – Adaptive Drivetrain Management System

Claas also earned a silver medal for its adaptive drivetrain management system for stepless tractor gearboxes, which uses predictive algorithms to balance fuel consumption, power delivery and handling characteristics.

AI-Driven Silage Quality Assessment Systems

Artificial intelligence applications in crop monitoring received particular attention, with three separate innovations sharing similar AI-driven approaches to silage quality assessment. Claas’ Cemos Auto Chopping system, along with New Holland’s ForageCam and Fendt’s equivalent technology, all utilise real-time CSPS analysis to optimize grain processing in forage harvesters. These systems enable operators to monitor and adjust silage quality parameters during harvesting operations, previously only possible through laboratory analysis.

Grimme – Go-Clean Concept

The awards recognised significant advances in hydraulic and mechanical systems across various applications. Grimme’s Go-Clean concept addresses disease transmission concerns in potato cultivation through an innovative cleaning system for rotary tillers, featuring a foldable polyurethane cover that enables safe and efficient cleaning between fields.

Krone – OptiSet System

Krone’s OptiSet system allows remote adjustment of spreading angles in tedders directly from the cab, ensuring consistent forage drying processes across varying grassland conditions.

Geringhoff – Yield EyeQ Scanner Technology

Precision agriculture technologies demonstrated evolution in sensor integration and data processing. Geringhoff’s Yield EyeQ scanner technology employs camera systems to evaluate combine header losses in real-time, providing decision support for automatic header adjustments.

Horsch – BoomControl System

Horsch’s BoomControl system utilises 3D radar sensors to analyse field surface conditions and proactively control boom positioning, maintaining optimal spraying distances even on challenging terrain.

Nokian Tyres – Intuitu Smart Pressure Assistant

Tire technology advanced significantly with Nokian Tyre’s Intuitu Smart Pressure Assistant, which provides real-time tire pressure recommendations based on axle load measurements. The system uses advanced sensor technology to determine optimal pressure settings within minutes during operation, adapting to varying field and road conditions.

Connectivity and Cross-Platform Innovation

Duxalpha – Cross-Manufacturer Guidance System

The innovation awards reflected growing emphasis on connectivity and data integration across machinery platforms. Duxalpha’s cross-manufacturer guidance system enables intelligent networking of various machines and implements through cloud-based synchronisation, allowing multiple vehicles to work collaboratively across different field locations. The system can be retrofitted regardless of brand and includes integrated 3D mapping functions for hazard detection and avoidance.

Other Award Winners

The remaining silver medal winners included various component technologies, software solutions, and specialized equipment innovations that, while significant to the broader agricultural technology ecosystem, represent more niche applications within specific operational segments.

The 2025 awards underscore the agricultural machinery industry’s rapid evolution toward intelligent, connected systems that enhance operational efficiency while addressing sustainability challenges. These innovations will be showcased at Agritechnica 2025, taking place November 9-15 in Hanover, Germany, where industry professionals can experience firsthand the technologies shaping the future of agricultural mechanisation.