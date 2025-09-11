DLG reveals Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice nominees

As part of Agritechnica, DLG is presenting the Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice. This award highlights the vital role and innovative strength of the supplier industry in agricultural engineering.

With the Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice, DLG honours components or systems featuring novel or significantly improved concepts that contribute to the development and production of agricultural machinery and other off-highway machinery.

Key evaluation criteria include practical relevance for the industry, benefits in terms of profitability and process efficiency, as well as environmental and energy performance. Improvements in workload and safety are also considered.

A jury of development engineers from the agricultural machinery sector has nominated 16 out of 41 innovations for the shortlist.

This year’s nominees include Flexxaire, HYDAC, Bosch Rexroth, Poclain, Casappa, SICK, Claas E-Systems, Mach, STW – Sensor-Technik Wiedemann, Igus, Moba Mobile Automation, Rafi and ZF Friedrichshafen.

The three winners will be announced in October and honoured at an awards ceremony on 9 November, held at the Systems & Components Expert Stage of Systems & Components in Hall 17, Booth H02.

Image: DLG