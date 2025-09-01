Palfinger introduces new middle-seat truck-mounted forklift

Palfinger is bringing the first middle-seat truck-mounted forklift of its FL range to the market. The OEM says the new FLM 25 prioritises operator comfort and is now available in EMEA – including a fully electric version.

“Comfort is not just a nice-to-have, it’s essential for safe and efficient handling. With its unique middle-seat concept, the FLM 25 directly addresses a key customer need: supporting operator peace of mind while ensuring maximum safety on site,” says Gerhard Auer, product line leader special lifting solutions at Palfinger.

The central and elevated seating position at a height of 1.44 metres provides operators with a 360° view and excellent control. Externally routed hydraulic lines at the mast enable a clear line of sight through the mast. Comprehensive weather protection is ensured by a wide roof and the spacious cabin offers unmatched comfort and a large uncluttered footwell area. Every control is thoughtfully arranged for intuitive operation, maximising efficiency and minimising operator fatigue.

The FLM 25 delivers full lifting capacity of 2,500kg while maintaining a low dead weight under 2,000kg. This results in a best-in-class payload-to-weight ratio and enhanced stability on the job.

Thanks to its optimised design, the FLM 25 delivers impressive performance not only on rough terrain and steep slopes, but also on narrow roads and in restricted areas. A 180° steering angle provides exceptional agility in tight spaces, enabling deliveries even through confined paths or driveways. Telescopic forks further enhance flexibility by allowing goods to be unloaded from the second row of a truck.

The 4-way steering mode facilitates the manoeuvring of long loads even when space is limited. The FLM 25 also offers a convenient ground control function, enabling operators to control the forklift safely and efficiently when mounting or dismounting from the truck.

“Our comprehensive range of truck-mounted forklifts puts us in a very strong market position. Side-seat and middle-seat models, in both standard and 4-way versions, fully electric variants and box-mounted forklifts with remote control make us the only provider on the market to offer solutions across all categories,” says Andreas Hille, SVP global product line management and R&D at Palfinger. “The recently introduced FL range is of great strategic value for us. Due to its modular design it meets the diverse requirements of industries such as transport and logistics, construction, infrastructure and many more. The latest addition, the FLM 25, reinforces our commitment to offer smart, comprehensive solutions for every challenge that our customers face.”



All models are available with a diesel engine or as a fully electrified solution, giving customers a broad range of options tailored to their specific needs. The fully electric versions allow the operator to work quietly and with low emissions, ideal for use in urban areas and for night-time deliveries. With a maximum system output of up to 26.3kW, the FL series ensures operations with a minimum of disturbance. Additionally, the electric drive solution scores with an exceptionally low dead weight for truck-mounted forklifts which is up to 10% lighter than comparable models on the market.

Another key advantage of the FL range is the feature Connected plus+. It enables fleet managers to receive data in real time, for example, to track the exact location of each truck-mounted forklift or efficiently document the charging process. The data can then be merged in the preferred fleet management system or individually tailored to the customers’ needs.

Images courtesy of Palfinger