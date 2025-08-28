Hyundai announces Trimble Ready option for new HD130A dozers

Trimble and Hyundai Construction Equipment have announced the availability of a Trimble Ready 3D option for the new line of Hyundai HD130A bulldozers.

This option allows HD130A bulldozers to be shipped directly from the factory equipped with a Trimble Ready kit for easy onsite installation of the Trimble Earthworks grade control platform on both the new Hyundai HD130A XL and the new HD130A LGP. Trimble Earthworks puts the project design in the cab of the dozer and automatically adjusts the blade’s position, enabling operators of all skill levels to work faster, more productively and with greater accuracy.

“The Trimble Ready Hyundai HD130A bulldozer is another way earthmoving contractors can seamlessly connect their digital and physical worlds,” says Scott Crozier, vice president, civil construction field systems at Trimble. “On this dozer model in particular, Trimble technology is integrated on-machine to simplify installation and maximize productivity for Hyundai customers, helping them accelerate their return on investment.”

In addition to the Trimble Ready version of the new dozer line, Trimble and Hyundai are also committed to collaborating on operator assist features for construction machines, as well as an increased focus on cloud collaboration.

“The Trimble Ready HD130A dozers represent a further step forward in delivering intelligent, high-performance machines to our customers. Working with Trimble enhances our ability to offer precision and productivity straight from the factory”, adds Gert Peeters, product manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Trimble as we continue to innovate together. This collaboration is key to bringing smarter, more connected solutions to the jobsite.”

Image courtesy of Hyundai Construction Equipment