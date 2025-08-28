Liebherr to present range of construction machines at Nordbau 2025

On 10-14 September, Liebherr will be exhibiting three construction machines at the Nordbau trade fair at the Holstenhallen Congress Centre in Neumünster. At booth N 224 in the northern outdoor area, the Group will be exhibiting products from the deep foundation and earthmoving product segments.

On display from the deep foundation segment is the LRB 19 piling and drilling rig which features a 450kW motor and maximum torque of 180kNm.

From the earthmoving product segment, visitors will be able to see the A 911 Compact wheeled excavator and the L 506 Compact wheel loader.

The A 911’s small tail swing radius (1.60m) and front swing radius (2.10 m) make the wheeled excavator extremely manoeuvrable. The engine is offered with either 55kW or 80kW output and, depending on the version, is equipped with an SCR system and after-cooler. The sensitive hydraulics and intuitive controls guarantee high precision and enormous digging forces. This allows for a high material-handling performance and productivity on construction sites in inner-city areas with limited space and in gardening.

The robust undercarriage design with integrated travel drive offers tremendous acceleration thanks to its high traction force. The high driving speed reduces transport time, which increases productivity and saves costs. The Speeder version allows speeds of up to 37km/h. Liebherr’s standard tyres, which are available in several versions, such as dual tyres, ensure maximum stability. When visitors open the comfortably designed cab, they can see how much space it offers for driver-specific adjustment of the operating elements. The standard INTUSI (Intuitive User Interface) operating system allows the operating functions to be arranged individually.

The L 506 Compact is ideal for applications in road construction and gardening, deep foundation and civil engineering, as well as in municipal services and for rental fleets. The compact and low design results in a particularly low centre of gravity, which ensures high payloads and increases stability and resistance to tipping.

The hydrostatic Liebherr travel drive is designed to be robust and powerful, enabling smooth acceleration without noticeable gear changes and without interrupting the traction. For even faster order processing, the L 506 is also available as a Speeder version with a maximum speed of up to 30km/h. For versatile applications, the optionally available Solidlink hydraulic quick coupler with an integrated, automatic hydraulic coupling system allows different attachments to be changed in seconds – easily at the touch of a button from the cab. In addition, Liebherr’s control lever allows all working and driving functions to be controlled precisely and safely.

The cab design allows to work with greater concentration and reduced fatigue. The displays, controls and driver’s seat are perfectly coordinated and form an ergonomic unit. Large glass surfaces extending down to the foot area ensure greater safety in the work area and excellent all-round visibility. The entire engine compartment is covered by a single hood, making it easily accessible.

Images: Liebherr