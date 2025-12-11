JDPS to showcase engines and batteries alongside vehicles for first time at ConExpo

John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) will present its comprehensive range of engine and power solutions at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, taking place 3-7 March in Las Vegas at Booth W40442, West Hall.

In a first for the company’s ConExpo presence, JDPS will bring customer equipment directly into its booth space, demonstrating how its engines perform in real-world applications across construction, utility, and industrial sectors.

“A New Era in Power is about providing the right solution for the right application, and that starts with listening to our customers,” said Julien Le Vély, global director of marketing and sales at JDPS. “We remain deeply committed to advancing the diesel engines many rely on today while investing in a comprehensive portfolio of solutions — including battery and hybrid technology and renewable fuels — to ensure our customers’ success for years to come.”

OEM Partner Applications Highlight Real-World Performance

The JDPS booth centers on equipment from OEM customers who rely on John Deere engines daily in challenging operating environments. “At ConExpo, we’re proud to showcase not just our technology, but the real-world success of the OEMs who trust John Deere to power their equipment,” says Le Vély.

Bandit Industries will display their 2290 Track Whole Tree Chipper, designed for high-production tree processing in difficult terrain. For right-of-way maintenance and land clearing on steep slopes, this machine depends on the JD14 engine to deliver sustained horsepower and high torque during continuous chipping operations.

CK Power, which distributes, manufactures, and services off-highway industrial engines and generator systems, will introduce a concept generator built around the new JD4 engine. This custom-designed unit highlights the JD4’s compact footprint, simplified servicing requirements, and consistent reliability for utility, construction, and equipment rental applications.

Elgin Sweeper Company, established in 1914, will present its three-wheeled Pelican mechanical streetsweeper, recognized for navigating confined urban spaces. Operators describe the Pelican, equipped with a 4.5-liter John Deere industrial engine, as rugged, agile, and reliable—characteristics essential for maintaining community cleanliness and public health. Elgin Sweeper Company’s partnership with JDPS continues to grow as the industry transitions toward hybrid-electric platforms to meet municipal sustainability objectives.

Jones Manufacturing will exhibit the Mighty Giant grinder powered by the JD18 engine. For this nearly century-old company, the JD18 provided enhanced competitive positioning through optimized fuel consumption, strong low-end torque, and notably quiet operation. The JD18’s power capabilities have enabled Jones Manufacturing to expand its customer base and strengthen the Mighty Giant’s market presence in both agricultural and industrial grinding applications.

John Deere Construction Equipment Demonstrates Proven Technology

To illustrate how JDPS solutions perform under demanding construction conditions, the booth will feature two John Deere machines that showcase the same engine technology available to OEM partners.

The 310 X-Tier E-Power Backhoe integrates John Deere and Kreisel battery technology in a fully electric package. This prototype backhoe represents John Deere’s customer-centered development approach, having evolved through extensive operator input and field testing. The machine delivers immediate torque response and operates quietly while maintaining productivity levels comparable to diesel-powerded units. Accompanying the backhoe will be a concept mobile charging solution, first revealed at bauma 2025, designed for rapid deployment across job sites.

The booth will also display the diesel-electric 824 X-Tier Wheel Loader, a large-capacity machine powered by the JD9 engine. This loader features a redesigned 9.0-liter powerplant and incorporates Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) technology, which provides instantaneous response and streamlined single-pedal operation for operators.