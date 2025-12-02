Volvo CE launches new ECR355 compact excavator

Volvo Construction Equipment has introduced the next generation of its 35-tonne short swing radius excavator, targeting improved performance for construction and utilities applications where space constraints demand specialized machinery.

The new ECR355 excavator represents Volvo CE’s latest response to industry demands for equipment delivering enhanced productivity within confined working environments. The launch brings measurable efficiency gains alongside expanded lifting capabilities compared to preceding models.

Performance improvements drive launch

Fuel consumption decreases by up to 7% against the previous generation, achieved through an electro-hydraulic control system paired with a redesigned main control valve. Electronic sensors interface with onboard computing to manage hydraulic flow and pressure, optimizing boom, arm and bucket operation.

Electric cooling fans activate only when thermal conditions require, reducing engine loading while minimizing both noise output and fuel consumption. Engine work modes, Comfort Driving Control technology, hydraulic priority configuration and automatic shutdown functionality combine to reduce operating costs.

Lifting capacity increases 7% while tractive force gains 4%, expanding capabilities for heavy lifting, grading and loading operations in restricted areas. The excavator’s Active Control system automates boom and bucket sequences, accelerating grading operations by up to 45% while reducing operator fatigue and rework requirements.

Boundary limits and Dig Assist applications support both 2D and 3D machine control alongside in-field design capabilities. Boom and swing priority functions, coupled with a floating dozer blade, enhance precision across varied applications.

Extended service intervals reduce downtime

Maintenance scheduling benefits from synchronized service intervals aligned in 1,000-hour increments, with engine oil changes at 1,000 hours and hydraulic oil at 3,000 hours. Component grouping facilitates access, while ground-level refilling and quick-drain ports minimize servicing duration.

Smart View technology incorporating People and Obstacle Detection employs 360-degree camera coverage combined with radar systems to enhance site safety. CareTrack telematics and ActiveCare 24/7 monitoring provide continuous machine health data with predictive maintenance notifications.

Operator environment expanded

The ECR355’s full-size conventional cab delivers 20% more interior space than competing short swing models. Jaesu Kim, global product manager at Volvo CE, says the design prioritizes operator experience: “When designing any new product, we wanted to keep the interest of our operators at heart. The improved productivity within the ECR355 creates an unrivalled comfortable working environment across long shifts.”

In-cab cooling performance increases 50%, while electric fans reduce noise levels. Bluetooth connectivity, wireless phone charging, expanded storage and two-stage air filtration address operator convenience. The precision joystick system and ergonomic switch layout enable customized control settings, while electric travel pedals deliver rapid response. A tiltable left console and ergonomic handrails facilitate cab access.

Volvo CE provides a lifetime warranty covering the frame, boom and arm. The new excavator is available for order across North America, Europe, Korea and Japan.

ECR355 Specifications

Operating weight: 35,522-37,136 kg

Engine: Volvo D8M

Gross power: 189 kW at 1,600 rpm

Bucket capacity: 0.6-2.5 m³

Lifting capacity (along undercarriage): 12,080 kg at 6m reach / 1.5m height

Maximum digging reach: 10,635 mm

Maximum digging depth: 6,940 mm

Breakout force (Normal/Boost): 165/179 kN

Tear out force (Normal/Boost): 133/144 kN

Overall width: 3,340 mm

Tail swing radius: 2,040 mm