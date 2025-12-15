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Develon launches new range of electric excavators

Anjali SooknananBy 2 Mins Read
The DX250LCE-7
ABOVE: The DX250LCE-7

Develon has delivered a broadened portfolio of electric-powered excavators. The OEM says the new range is designed to enable customers to transition quickly and efficiently from diesel to zero-emission machines.

The new range, built on the Develon’s 7 Series platform, will be introduced following successful projects across the Netherlands and in the Scandinavian countries.

The first wave of electric machines covers key segments across both compact and mid-size classes including electric mini excavators (DX20ZE-7, DX23E-7 and DX85RE-7), electric wheeled excavators in the 10-20 tonne class (DX100WE-7 and DX160WE-7K) and electric crawler excavators in the 20 tonne class and above (DX230LCE-7, DX250LCE-7)

The expanded electric lineup will be introduced in phases to support a smooth market rollout. The DX160WE-7 electric wheeled excavator and the DX230LCE-7 and DX250LCE-7 electric crawler excavators will be commercially available by the end of this year, enabling customers to deploy zero-emission machines in key segments.

The DX160WE-7K offers all the new features from -7K generation of wheeled excavators combined with 100% electric drive. It features a 105kW permanent-magnet motor and a LiFePO₄ battery pack capable of around 10 hours of operation under defined conditions.

ABOVE: DX160WE-7

With an operating weight of approximately 17.3t and a bucket capacity around 1.02m³, Develon says the machine boasts the same digging and handling capability as a traditional diesel model – but now with zero point-of-use emissions and significantly lower noise levels, making it ideal for urban sites.

Extending the electric portfolio into the medium crawler segment, the DX230LCE-7 is targeted for full performance in heavy applications. It combines advanced electric drive technology with the robust base architecture of the -7 series to deliver comparable production capacity to the diesel variant with operating time around 9 hours on one charge.

At the top of the initial electric rollout is the DX250LCE-7, designed for significant earthmoving and construction applications. The DX250LCE-7 has all the benefits of the DX230LCE-7 but with a larger battery pack, bringing the total operating time to 12 hours.

The DX100WE-7 electric wheeled excavator and the DX85RE-7 electric mini excavator will follow next year, completing the first wave of Develon’s electric range and covering all core segments from compact to mid-size machines.

Images: Develon

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Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

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