Sinoboom launches collision detection and avoidance system

Sinoboom has developed CARS (Collision Avoidance Radar System), a system for the detection and avoidance of collision risks for its boom lift ranges.

The system deploys a set of sensors placed around the boom lift’s platform, forming a three-dimensional sensing array that detects both stationary and mobile risks in the boom lift’s surroundings in real time.

Detected risks trigger a multi-layered set of automated, immediate actions which protect both machine and operator from the risk factor becoming an actual incident.

The sensors use solid-state ultrasonic and dual-fusion radar technology, for fast, precise and intelligent pro-active action by the system.

Three distinct levels of action are taken as risks are detected. In the early warning stage, visual and audible alerts are triggered when the boom lift approaches an obstacle, enabling operators to take action before the obstacle is reached. In the event of the boom lift continuing to move towards an obstacle, the system automatically slows down operations. When danger is imminent, the system then automatically stops the entire machine’s movement as a last line of defence.

The system can boost working efficiency as well as safety, as it is not affected by adverse conditions which can hinder visibility, such as dense fog, dusty environments, or night-time darkness.

Hyman Yu, Sinoboom’s head of Global Product Management Center, says: “Human nature means that even the most skilled operators can be fallible, and when working at height, any momentary lapse in attention can have serious consequences. CARS has been developed to provide operators with a secure and intelligent safety net – the ability to take over, and even stop operations in the event of a collision becoming imminent.”

