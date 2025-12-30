Cummins announces $50m Daventry investment

Cummins is investing $50 million in its multi-purpose power systems plant in Daventry, strengthening the UK’s role in delivering reliable back-up power for critical global infrastructure.

This announcement was made during the UK Government’s inaugural Regional Investment Summit, underscoring Cummins’ long-term commitment to British manufacturing.

The 435,000 sq. ft. Cummins site on Royal Oak Way South designs, manufactures and distributes 38 litre to 95 litre engines for use across a range of global sectors, including data centres, healthcare, oil & gas, rail and marine applications.

Cummins Daventry has been operating for over 50 years, supporting local employment and communities. This latest announcement stems from the previously announced $200m investment package, which aims to increase manufacturing capacity through the creation of a new 315sq m assembly line facility housing three new machining centres and block wash.

Development will also see the refurbishment of test cell capacities, supporting growing demand for power generation products around the world.

“Cummins is investing around $50 million in its Daventry site, which is expected to secure skilled jobs, strengthen local communities and supply chains, and expand the critical power infrastructure that places Cummins and the UK at the heart of growth in AI and the emerging data-centre ecosystem. This investment is made possible when governments maintain competitive, predictable operating environments primed for long term growth,” says Jenny Bush, president, Cummins Power Systems.

