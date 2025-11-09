Cummins F4.5 structural engine does away with the need for a chassis round it, thereby simplifying and streamlining tractor design. Speaking to iVT at Agritechnica Cummins’ technical specialist Ian Phillips reveals more detail about the design, which is ideal for small to medium sized tractors (130-160 hp). Complete with a structural block and oil pan, the F4.5 is optimized for minimal weight with maximum strength for engine and driveline durability. You can visit Cummins at Agritechnica (9-15 November 2025) at Hall 15 Stand K31
AGRITECHNICA VIDEO: Cummins presents its first structural engine for tractors – the F4.5
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
Tom Stone
Tom Stone is editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up since the brands inception in 1993.