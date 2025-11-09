Take a tour of highlights of Agritechnica 2025, including battery electric and autonomous systems from John Deere, new tractor launches from Case IH, Same Deutz-Fahr and New Holland and a new structural engine from Cummins. iVT speaks with Gavin Enright of Case IH, Derek Muller of John Deere, Ian Phillips of Cummins, Richard Hollins of New Holland, Jahmy Hindman of John Deere, David Jefferson of Same Deutz-Fahr and Solenne Bourgeois and David Matthews, both of John Deere.
AGRITECHNICA VIDEO: Autonomous tractors, new launches, electrification – the highlights, part one
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
