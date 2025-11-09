Zapi advances high-voltage capabilities for sustainable agricultural machinery at Agritechnica

Zapi, a specialist in electrification technology, is showcasing its latest advancements in integrated high-voltage solutions at Agritechnica in Hall 15 Booth H34. The company says its new capabilities help agricultural OEMs increase efficiency, sustainability, and productivity through high-voltage power management and intelligent system integration.

Zapi company is displaying its IMI permanent magnet motor with integrated inverter, showcasing high power density, liquid cooling, and simplified mechanical integration.

Also on show is a 7.2 kW liquid-cooled high-power on-board charger for 400 V and 800 V battery packs.

Zapi is presenting its OBC bidirectional V2X charger, which enables seamless integration and energy sharing within networked agricultural environments. The company is highlighting its DCC3 rugged DC/DC converter with built-in cybersecurity, which establishes a secure and reliable digital foundation for vehicle systems.

Additionally, Zapi is showcasing its ACH3—a versatile, high-performance inverter portfolio engineered for durability, sustainability, and seamless customization, tailored to meet the rigorous demands of electrified vehicles and advanced industrial applications.

These high-voltage components complement Zapi’s existing suite of integrated solutions spanning motive power, charging, autonomous navigation, safety and asset tracking, telematics and collision avoidance.

“The industry is shifting from component-level thinking to integrated, high-voltage architectures that provide verifiable, smart efficiency,” says Claes Avasjo, executive director, Zapi. “By embedding digital technologies like V2X capability and advanced cybersecurity directly into our core electrification platform, we are enabling OEMs to strategically create the networked, sustainable machinery required to meet the increasing productivity and efficiency challenges of global crop production.”

Mourad Chergui, senior product manager at Delta-Q Technologies (Zapi Group), will participate in a panel discussion, hosted by iVT, entitled The Challenges of Designing Electric Mobile Machinery for Agriculture and How to Overcome Them. The panel discussion will take place on Wednesday 12 November from 11:00-11:55 in Hall 17, Stand H02.

Image: Zapi