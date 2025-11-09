AGRITECHNICA CASE STUDY: The world’s largest single-rotor combine from Case IH

Case IH will showcase the AF10, the world’s largest single-rotor combine, at Agritechnica. The AF10 is powered by a 775hp FPT Cursor 16 engine, and to enhance operating efficiency, engine rpm has been reduced from 2,100 to 1,900rpm during harvesting operations, delivering improved fuel consumption while maintaining performance levels.

The machine features a 20,000-litre grain tank capacity, joint largest in the industry, combined with a 210 l/sec unloading rate to minimise downtime during operations.

The revised cab interior incorporates comprehensive precision technologies, including dual Pro 1200 displays for simplified machine management and customisable monitoring of multiple functions. Advanced automation comes through Harvest Command combine automation and RowGuide Pro systems. Meanwhile the Connectivity Included package enables seamless transmission of yield and machine data directly to the new Case IH FieldOps app, providing farmers with a complete data management solution for their operations.

This article first appeared in the October issue of iVT