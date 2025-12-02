JCB’s Fastrac 6000 Series announced as Machine of the Year Award for LAMMA

JCB’s Fastrac 6000 series has secured the prestigious Machine of the Year Gold Award ahead of the LAMMA agricultural machinery exhibition, scheduled for 14-15 January 2026 at Birmingham’s NEC, UK.

Award organisers selected the Fastrac 6000 Series – comprising the 284hp 6260 and 335hp 6300 models – from entries across multiple equipment categories at what represents the UK’s premier farming technology event.

This recognition at LAMMA follows JCB’s Tractor of the Year triumph at Germany’s Agritechnica exhibition in November, marking the manufacturer’s second consecutive year receiving LAMMA accolades after the TM280S telescopic wheeled loader earned Silver in 2025.

“We are delighted to be the recipient of the Machine of the Year Gold Award,” says John Smith, managing director of JCB Agriculture, “an accolade that underscores our passion for innovation in pursuit of performance, cost-efficiency and productivity from all the agricultural machines we manufacture.”

Technical innovation drives award success

Judges highlighted the 6000 Series’ distinctive engineering approach, noting that adaptive suspension across both axles distinguishes these tractors within their power bracket. The multi-mode four-wheel steering system represents another capability unavailable from competing manufacturers in this segment.

“As bigger, heavier and more powerful tractors are increasingly used by farmers and contractors for transporting heavy implements and agricultural inputs and produce,” judges explain, “the new Fastrac sets the highest standards for braking performance with large air-operated external disc brakes and anti-skid ABS to prevent the wheels locking up under heavy braking in low grip situations.”

The suspension architecture—contrasting with conventional rigid rear axles—enables road speeds reaching 66kph while maintaining stability and operator comfort during extended working periods.

Intelligent features enhance versatility

Central tyre inflation controlled via the iCON digital touchscreen allows rapid pressure adjustment between road and field operations. Implement mounting points at front, rear and behind the central cab expand application flexibility.

Dual satellite guidance receivers deliver enhanced accuracy across undulating terrain, with automated headland turn sequences and Twin Steer precision guidance increasing operational efficiency. The system provides straight-line and curve guidance alongside pre-programmed wayline acquisition for systematic field coverage.

The Machine of the Year category, sponsored by Rural Asset Finance, accepts entries spanning advanced tractors, materials handling equipment, harvesting machinery and self-propelled sprayers. Agriconnect, which publishes Farmers Guardian, Dairy Farmer and Arable Farming, organises the LAMMA exhibition.