New Holland Construction unveils D-Series mini excavators

New Holland Construction has launched the first models of the new D-Series mini excavators, the E42D and E50D.

“The D-Series represents a new era for New Holland Construction excavators: Built by us, for our customers, with every detail focused on operator experience, performance and jobsite efficiency,” says Dan Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “This is the result of what we heard from customers and operators about what they need in this class size. A machine that works harder, handles better and keeps operators comfortable all day long.”

Designed to manoeuvre across a variety of work sites and tasks, from municipal utility work to agricultural trenching to commercial landscaping, the D-Series delivers exceptional performance in tight quarters.

With zero tail swing, long arm options, the choice of steel or rubber tracks, and a two-way or six-way blade with standard float function, these machines offer serious flexibility across industries and operating environments.

The E42D and E50D models come equipped with dual auxiliary hydraulic lines and an optional third high-flow line for powering energy-intensive tools like mulchers with precise flow control through the cab’s interface.

The D-Series is powered by a Stage V-certified FPT engine, known for durability, low emissions and fuel-saving features like Eco Mode, auto idle and a reversible cooling fan to keep radiators clear and engines running at optimal temperatures. For contractors and operators, serviceability is a key component to consider with mini excavators.

The D-Series includes a tipping cab/canopy for full hydraulic system access, as well as three large side and rear panels that offer fast access to key service points. This helps crews spend less time on maintenance and more time getting the job done.

Each model arrives ready to run an array of attachments like hammers, compaction plates, grapples and mulchers. In addition, the units are available with factory-installed couplers, buckets and thumbs. The D-Series also comes standard with a free five-year telematics subscription, enabling remote monitoring of machine health, diagnostics and service needs.

Available with a four-post ROPS/FOPS canopy or a fully enclosed cab, both configurations are packed with comfort and safety features. In the cab, operators will find a fabric pneumatic suspension seat with automatic weight control, height-adjustable armrests, LED lights, manual or automatic climate control, plus six directional vents and intuitive joystick-mounted controls that move with the seat for smoother, more precise operation over uneven terrain.

Additional cab features include a sliding right-side window, overhead-opening front window, radio and speakers, rearview mirrors, front wiper/washer, USB and 12V charging ports and bottle holder. A seven-inch color LCD display provides real-time feedback on coolant and hydraulic oil temperatures, fuel levels, engine RPM, machine hours and DPF regeneration status.

Safety-focused details include a rearview camera, control cut-out lever, manual/auto idle settings, RPM hand dial, a 2-inch seat belt, emergency exit hammer and keyed locks common to the ignition.

“We designed the E42D and E50D to deliver every time customers fire them up, but we’re not stopping there. This is the first step in the evolution of our D-Series mini excavators. More sizes, features and power are on the way as we expand the lineup,” Kakareka says.

Images courtesy of New Holland Construction