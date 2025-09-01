Doosan Bobcat accelerates battery pack development with new R&D centre

Doosan Bobcat has officially launched eForce Lab, a dedicated battery pack research and development (R&D) centre focused on advancing next-generation electrification technologies for construction and other compact equipment.

Opened on 26 August, the new centre is located in Indeokwon, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. It will serve as a hub for testing and developing core battery pack technologies designed to meet the demands of electrified construction equipment.

The name eForce Lab. combines the “e” from electrification, energy and eco-friendly with “Force”, symbolising the centre’s mission to pioneer cutting-edge energy technologies for electrified equipment.

The inauguration event was attended by key leadership, including Scott Park, CEO and vice chairman of Doosan Bobcat, Hyungwon (HW) Park, president of Doosan Bobcat ALAO and other global company executives.

Since laying the groundwork for its battery pack business in 2023, Doosan Bobcat successfully deployed its in-house developed LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery packs on Bobcat forklifts in late 2024. Over 100 units powered by these LFP battery packs have been shipped, marking initial success of the company’s commercialization efforts.

The first official research project at eForce Lab is the development of the Bobcat Standard Unit Pack (BSUP), a modular, next-generation battery pack solution for construction and material handling equipment.

Designed like building blocks, BSUP allows users to expand battery capacity by stacking modular units. This solution will debut in forklifts and later extend to compact loaders, excavators and other Doosan Bobcat products.

“Electrification is an inevitable future – it’s a transformation already underway in the construction industry. WitheForce Lab as our global R&D hub, we’re engineering solutions optimised for the challenging environments construction equipment operates in, defining new standards in the industry,” says Park.

Image: Doosan Bobcat