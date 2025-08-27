Fendt launches the 1000 Vario Gen4 tractor

Fendt has launched the 1000 Vario Gen4 tractor at the 2025 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois.

The updated line will be available in four models – 1040, 1044, 1048 and 1052 – ranging from 426hp up to 550hp for the most demanding tillage, heavy-duty seeding and transport work.

All new models come standard with the latest 12.4L MAN engine, which includes the Fendt iD low-speed concept for increased torque at lower RPMs, and DynamicPerformance for optimised horsepower delivery and improved efficiency.

Equipped for the future, the 1000 Gen4 Series can be optionally unlocked from the factory for PTx OutRun grain cart and tillage automation solutions. OutRun delivers autonomous operation to increase efficiency, reduce operator fatigue and ensure crops can be harvested on time.

“With the Gen4, we’ve raised the bar again and not just in terms of power but in operator comfort, fuel efficiency and digital integration,” says David Soliday, senior marketing manager at Fendt. “Most importantly, we’re preparing customers for the future with the first Fendt tractor that can support autonomous operation through PTx OutRun. There’s no other machine on the market more capable, more comfortable or better prepared for what’s next.”

Image courtesy of Fendt