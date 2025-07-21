Claas upgrades Lexion combine harvesters and adds new model

In its 30th anniversary year, Claas is giving the Lexion combine harvesters a makeover and introducing an additional model. The main changes are to the grain tank volume, engine power and cab. The Lexion 7500, Lexion 8700 and Lexion 6800 are also getting new engines.

With a view to the upcoming Agritechnica and the 2026 harvest, the Lexion 8000 series comprise five performance classes in both wheel and Terra Trac versions.

The new Lexion 8500 / 8500 Terra Trac rounds off the lower end of the series, resulting in a narrower power range. It also gives customers a wider choice of suitable configurations in terms of engine power and grain tank volume.

The new entry-level model in the Lexion 8000 series features the familiar Man D26 six-cylinder engine with a displacement of 12.4 litres and 549hp as well as Dynamic Power and Dynamic Cooling – which is now also used in the Lexion 7500 / 7500 Terra Trac with a rated output of 466hp.

The 8700 and 8600 models, on the other hand, are equipped with the Man D38 six-cylinder engine with a displacement of 15.2 litres. The rated output is 646 and 598hp respectively.

In terms of separation, all models work with the APS Synflow Hybrid system with a feed channel width of 1,700mm, three drums, a 755mm threshing drum and two axial rotors that are 445mm in diameter and 4,200mm long.

The Lexion 8500 / 8500 Terra Trac is equipped with five rotor concaves with a maximum rotor speed of 1,000rpm, while the larger Lexion 8600 / 8600 Terra Trac to Lexion 8900 Terra Trac models offer even more separation performance with six rotor concaves and a maximum rotor speed of 1,200rpm.

In response to numerous customer requests, Claas is also increasing the grain tank sizes. The Lexion 8600 / 8600 Terra Trac can now be supplied with either a 13,000 or 15,000 litre grain tank volume.

The Lexion 8700 / 8700 Terra Trac is now even available with the largest grain tank with a volume of either 15,000 or 18,000 litres and an emptying capacity of 180l/s as standard, making it the largest grain tank in its class.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 6.75in touch display, DAB+ radio receiver and Bluetooth will be available in the cab from the 2026 model year.

A blow gun with a 2-metre-long spiralled hose is also available for quick and easy cleaning of fittings and the cab floor.

Thanks to new interior lighting in the cab, working in the evening and at night is even safer and more pleasant. New storage compartments in the left-hand B pillar offer additional storage options.

From the outside, all Lexion models from the 2026 model year are recognisable by new LED rotating lamps and new rear lamps with a modern look, which also ensure greater safety in the field and on the road.

Claas will also be offering new operator and visibility packages for the Lexion from the 2026 model year. Each of the three equipment packages enables customised configuration of driver comfort, headlight and camera equipment with a wide range of features, such as leather upholstery through to swivel leather seats, wireless charging for smartphones, three LED headlight packages, electrically adjustable and heated rear-view mirrors and various camera equipment.

In addition, a compressed air connection is available in the cab access area for cleaning the connections on the intake duct.

Images courtesy of Claas