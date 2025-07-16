Claas expands telehandler range with the Scorpion 848

Since the first Scorpion telehandlers, developed and built in collaboration between Claas and Liebherr, were unveiled at Agritechnica 2017, the product range has been continuously expanded.

Claas is now launching the Scorpion 848 as the latest model from Telfs in Austria. It combines a high load capacity of 4,800kg with a considerable lifting height of up to 8 metres, positioning it between the Scorpion 756 and 960. It is equipped with a Deutz four-cylinder engine delivering up to 156hp.

During loading and stacking, Dynamic Power automatically adjusts the engine speed relative to the position of the joystick and thus to the desired lift and loader speed. This enables faster and even more efficient loading cycles and relieves the operator.

When the telescopic arm is lowered without load, the engine speed is automatically reduced, which reduces fuel consumption. In addition, the reduced transport speed of 1,600rpm at 40km/h ensures energy-efficient repositioning.

Thanks to Dynamic Cooling, the fan speed automatically adjusts to the required cooling demand – this saves additional fuel and guarantees more power reserves under challenging operating conditions.

The Scorpion 848 is equipped with the fully automatic, stepless, hydrostatic Varipower Plus drive as standard.

In addition to the Varipower wide-angle hydrostat with a 45-degree pivot angle, a second variable displacement motor with a 32-degree pivot angle is used here. Together with the standard differential lock, this ensures that sufficient thrust, tractive force and traction are always available. In figures: Up to 103kN thrust and up to 20 tonnes trailer load – infinitely variable hydrostatically and therefore sensitive and precise in all working areas.

