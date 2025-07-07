Massey Ferguson unveils the new MF 8S Xtra series

Building on the success of its MF 8S models, Massey Ferguson has introduced its new MF 8S Xtra series.

The MF 8S Xtra line-up features six models from 205hp to 305hp, with Engine Power Management (EPM) intelligently boosting power by up to 20hp.

“Demand for tractors in the 200–300hp segment is strong and user expectations are high,” says Jérôme Aubrion, director marketing Massey Ferguson, Europe & Middle East. “While updating this series, Massey Ferguson consulted new and existing customers as well as dealers to ensure it has the capability to not only satisfy, but also to exceed the requirements of farmers and contractors worldwide. With the MF 8S Xtra, owners are getting more than just a tractor; this is a dependable and reliable partner with a specification and the latest technology to suit their modern agricultural needs.”

Since the MF 8S was introduced in 2020, continuous improvements have been made. In the cab, these include a dual-motion seat option, electrically adjusted external rear-view mirrors, a rear window demister and a revised microphone position. MF Technology upgrades include MF AutoTurn, MF Section Control for automatic control of up to 96 sections and AEF Isobus certification.

A Central Tyre Inflation System (CTIS) is available through MF By You, maximising traction for increased productivity while also protecting soils and reducing fuel consumption.

MF 8S Xtra models retain key features of the MF 8S neo-retro design with the addition of a superior black front grille and matt black bonnet side panels. The sleek new exhaust pipe with a narrow streamlined profile is perfectly aligned with the cab corner post. In matt black, it ensures maximum forward visibility during day and night working.

New fan control software improves operating efficiency, increasing engine performance by up to 5% and providing fuel savings.

A new reversible fan option maintains maximum engine cooling even in dry, dusty conditions. Periodically reversing the air flow direction for short periods while working blows dust and loose debris away from the cooling pack. Ensuring unobstructed air flow allows the cooling fan to operate at reduced speeds, lowering the power requirement and saving fuel. The reversible fan option is available for all models and activation is controlled through customisable keys on the Multipad or from the Datatronic 5 terminal.

Decompression levers are a new option for base efficient models, making it easier and quicker to attach and remove hose couplings of hydraulic driven implements and trailers. The levers are conveniently located on the valves themselves, giving users the ability to easily release the pressure while outside the cab at the rear of the tractor, even with the engine running.

First available on the MF 9S range flagship, a new 360-degree LED lighting pack is now also an option for all MF 8S Xtra models, increasing productivity during extended working days. The LED 360 lighting set includes 20 ultra-bright LED work lights and, with a new light design, it gives the MF 8S Xtra up to 51,500 lumens of lighting power – 17,400 lumens more than its predecessor. The lighting performance reduces operator fatigue, and additional LED road lights on the handrails increase visibility and safety during transport applications.

Inside the spacious 3.4 m³ cab, a new steering wheel distinguishes the MF 8S Xtra from its predecessor and there is access to a wide range of media through a new Entertainment pack. The Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible wireless terminal is mounted on the right-hand cab rail, allowing ease of access without obscuring other controls. The dedicated display incorporates a DAB tuner and offers compatibility with other input sources including USB. It also offers access to mobile telephone services.

The terminal features a bright, 6.75” colour touchscreen and it can also be operated through the tractor’s standard armrest controls.

For optimal sound quality, the Entertainment pack also comes with high-quality speakers designed by acoustic specialist, Focal. The Entertainment pack is available through MF By You, the Massey Ferguson customisation centre.