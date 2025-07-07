Claas invests in new multifunctional production facility at Le Mans tractor plant

Claas has invested 6.5 million euros into a new multifunctional production facility at its Le Mans site.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Stéphane Le Foll, mayor of Le Mans and former French minister of agriculture, paid tribute to Claas’ long-standing commitment to the region: “Claas has been investing in Le Mans for decades, creating high-quality, sustainable jobs and strengthening the local industrial structure. The company is an example of sustainable growth and international competitiveness.”

As part of this investment project, Claas is to expand its tractor production site in Le Mans. This expansion is a decisive step in preparing the site for the expected growth in production over the next 10 years.

“Le Mans is the heart of our global tractor business,” says Thomas Spiering, chief operating officer (COO) of the Claas Group. “We have come to stay – and we have proven this by investing more than 80 million euros to date in the transformation of this site into a model of modern tractor manufacturing. This investment in our new multifunctional production facility is an important milestone in the expansion of our production capacity. It increases our operational flexibility, supports further vertical integration and expands our capacity to act in the global production network. At the same time, it strengthens our long-term partnership with the region Pays de la Loire.”

Claas has been operating the tractor plant in Le Mans, France, as well as sites at Trangé (test and validation centre) and Vélizy (development) since 2003 and has since produced more than 200,000 tractors for the global market there.

At the same time, continuous investment has been made in the modernization and further development of the site – such as a new cab pre-assembly line, an ultra-modern and flexible assembly line, a new paint shop, a visitor centre and training facilities at the Claas Academy.

Tractors from 75 to 450hp engine power currently roll off the production line there, including the Arion 660 Cmatic, which was a finalist in the Tractor of the Year 2025 competition.

The 3,800 m² multifunctional production facility is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. The new building will then further optimise site logistics and increase vertical integration.

Images courtesy of Claas