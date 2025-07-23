The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Kubota celebrates the opening of new European headquarters

Anjali Sooknanan
Front of the new Kubota Headquarters in Europe

On 9 July, Kubota Holdings Europe (KHE), the regional headquarters of Kubota Group, celebrated the official opening of its brand-new European HQ in Nieuw-Vennep in the Netherlands.

The opening event brought together the ambassador of Japan, representatives from the local municipality and the King’s Commissioner of North-Holland, senior management from the Kubota Headquarter in Japan, European management, and key stakeholders involved in the construction of the new headquarters.

The program featured speeches, a symbolic sake barrel-breaking ceremony, and a traditional Japanese taiko drum performance. The evening concluded with a dinner, providing an opportunity for guests to connect and celebrate the milestone.

Honoured guests attending the European Kubota Headquarters opening ceremony

“This new headquarters represents a major step forward in creating a workspace that inspires creativity, collaboration, and success. It’s designed with our employees in mind, providing an environment where they can thrive, innovate, and grow together while being located at a central location in Europe,” says Yasukazu Kamada, president of Kubota Holdings Europe.

