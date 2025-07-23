Franna to make its UK debut at Vertikal Days

Franna, global manufacturer of pick and carry cranes, will showcase its AT22 crane for the first time in the UK at Vertikal Days, taking place on 10-11 September at the Newark Showground.

The AT22-2, a mid-sized mobile crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 22 tonnes, will be displayed at the Crowland Cranes stand, Booth 123.

“Franna pick and carry cranes are highly suitable for multiple industries across the UK due to their versatility, reliability, and superior capabilities,” said Pete Issitt, managing director, Crowland Cranes. “In fact, several Franna cranes are already in operation across the UK, and our team has been actively supporting them in the field. This hands-on experience has given us valuable insight, not only into the machines themselves but also into the technical and parts support provided by the team in Australia, which has consistently impressed us with their responsiveness, expertise, and reliability. We are therefore excited to showcase the Franna AT22-2 at Vertikal Days and demonstrate its potential to our wider customer base, the first new Franna crane to arrive in Europe for over 25 years.”

According to Franna, its cranes are designed for manoeuvrability in tight spaces, and rapid deployment without the need for outriggers. They lift the load and carry it to its destination within a small radius, while their articulated design allows drivers to maintain the load directly in front, providing clear visibility throughout operation.

With over 40 years of innovation in its home country of Australia and a growing footprint in global markets including India, the Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia and the US, Franna is now turning its attention to the UK and European markets.

“Exhibiting at Vertikal Days is a strategic decision for Franna as we aim to expand our presence in the UK market,” says Aidan O’Neill, regional sales manager, Franna. “The AT22-2 combines class-leading safety with superior performance, giving operators confidence across a range of demanding lifting environments. We’re excited to showcase this machine in the UK for the first time and introduce UK and Irish customers to the benefits of true pick and carry capability.”