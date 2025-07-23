Hyundai Construction Equipment to exhibit at Plantworx

Hyundai Construction Equipment will introduce three new machines at the Plantworx exhibition in September.

Displayed on Stand A-32 will be the HX360L Next Generation crawler excavator, seen for the first time in the UK. Also on show will be Hyundai’s first dozer, the HD130A. along with the company’s first battery electric mini excavator – the HX19e.

Powered by Hyundai’s Stage V DX08 diesel engine, the HX360L is the first of a new range of Next Generation machines, delivering increased power, improved fuel economy and lower operating costs.

The Next Generation excavators feature full electro-hydraulic (FEH) controls, that send an electrical signal to the main control valves, rather than using pilot hydraulics. FEH delivers increased operator control, faster reaction times and reduced fuel consumption.

Built on a completely new structure, the HX360L features premium cooled and heated leather seating, new 12.8” high-definition touchscreen monitors, as well as the option to include smart digital keys and single lever tracking and steering functions.

Hyundai’s popular Advanced Around View Monitoring (AAVM) safety system has been upgraded to AAVM+. There are now six cameras positioned around the machine, using artificial intelligence to automatically detect human presence within a pre-set working area.

A Radar Detection Warning System, with three wide-angled radars, is also offered, capable of detection people and objects within the operating zone. This can be linked to an E-Stop function, that can control deceleration and even halt the machine, if the operator fails to react to audible and visual warnings in the cab.

With potential fuel efficiency gains of up to 8%, despite a 23% boost in power, customers will also benefit from extended service intervals. Engine oil and filter changes are now doubled to 1,000 hours, with coolant changes at 6,000 hours and DPF ash cleaning set for up to 8,000 hours.

Smaller in size, but no less ground-breaking, the HX19e is Hyundai’s first battery-powered mini excavator. The 2-tonne machine is the only mini in its class to be offered with a choice of battery packs. A 32kWh battery will deliver around six hours of continuous operation, similar to existing machines in the sector. However, an optional 40kWh battery is available, allowing up to 10 hours of operation.

The machine can be recharged using an automotive Type 2 AC connector, offering a recharge time of 4.8-6 hours, depending on battery size. Alternatively, the mini excavator comes with a DIN 320 DC connector, allowing DC rapid charging that will top up the battery in as little as 2-2.5 hours.

The battery drives a 13kW electric motor, which in turn powers the standard HX19A hydraulic system. The machine delivers the same breakout forces and digging capabilities as the diesel model. The HX19e is offered with a canopy or a fully-glazed cab and can be carried to site on a 3.5-tonne trailer behind a van or 4×4.

The HD130A dozer takes Hyundai into a new market sector, supporting the company’s excavators, wheel loaders and articulated haulers on site. Powered by a 117kW (157hp) diesel engine and driving through a two-speed hydrostatic transmission, the mid-weight model offers the highest power-to-weight in its class.

Customers can choose between standard XL tracks or wider LGP running gear, with blade sizes of 3.54m3and 4.18m3 respectively. In both cases the power-tilt angle blade has six-way adjustability, allowing the operator to fine grade and shape with ease. A standard 2D Blade Dozing Assist Function is standard, making it easier for less experienced operators to achieve fine finish grades.

Among other equipment on show, will be Hyundai’s popular HX25Az mini excavator. Launched in 2024 as one of an extensive range of A-Series compact machines, the popular 2.6-tonne model boasts a zero-tailswing design, that can be towed to site on a 3.5-tonne trailer. It is powered by an 18.5kW (25hp) engine, delivering digging performance and economy.