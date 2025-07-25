OEM Interview: HG CEO, Nikolaj Birkerod

HG, a small family-owned Danish OEM, is making a big impact with its new battery electric E2000 dumper – driven by innovative in-wheel motors it has what is thought to be the most the efficient articulated drivetrain in the world. iVT meets the company’s CEO, Nikolaj Birkerod, to find out more about the company’s history, it’s vehicle development and the growth trajectory it is now on

Five years ago, Nikolaj Birkerod was working for famous Danish brewer, Carlsberg with no plans to get involved in the day-to-day running of his family’s off-highway vehicle business. But since then, his personal and professional life have changed dramatically, not only is he now the CEO of HG, and at the forefront of developing innovative electric construction vehicles, he’s also become a father, twice.

To say that he’s busy might be something of an understatement, “Luckily today, you can do a lot online. So that helps,” he smiles. Nevertheless, iVT was lucky enough to meet with Bickerod face-to-face for our interview, off the back of April’s Bauma exhibition in Munich.

Birkerod ended up being the obvious choice to lead the company when market forces prompted the decision to buy the electric equipment division of HG out of the company’s larger holding structure. His appointment was driven by both commercial opportunity and personal motivation. “I could see the opportunity,” he says. “I wanted to continue the growth and journey we were on around electrifying small dumpers.

“Personally, what inspires me is the possibility of making a real impact, not just talking about it. I’m not saying I can completely change the world but, within our segment, within our sector, we have proven that with our products you can take better care of the environment, while also creating better products in a technical sense. And it’s better for business because it’s more cost effective.”

Building on experience

HG’s roots stretch back five decades. The Danish company originally manufactured agricultural machinery and other farming supplies. The expansion into construction equipment came 40 years ago with the acquisition of a company that produced mini dumpers among other machines.

The family ownership structure has proven advantageous in HG’s current rapid development phase. “That’s the luxury of being a family-owned business, where you are in charge of yourself. You don’t need to discuss it with a board or an investor group. We can decide on Monday morning what we will do,” says Bickerod. “We make a plan for the week, then we execute it.”

The beginning of the company’s commitment to electrification began in 2017. “Our analysis showed that we could make electric products that would be better and cheaper than diesel,” says Bickerod, “So it was an attractive choice going forward.”

The first electric vehicle HG created was a new version of its popular hand-operated mini dumper. The 1-tonne diesel HG H1000 was reborn as the E1000 Super Skub (a high tip counterpart has also been introduced).

But the electrification process was not quite as simple as the engineering team might have hoped at the start, and some valuable lessons were learned along the way. “First we just took out the engine, put in a battery and a little bit of cabling, and then we drove around the corner – and it stopped,” says Bickerod. That failure prompted a complete rethink from the team. “We said, ‘Okay, that’s not to going work.’ We needed to start all over again right at the beginning.”

Ultimately the HG E1000 was developed with an electric battery delivering 2000W of power to the driving wheels via an electrical trans shaft, with hydraulics retained for the machine’s tipping function.

The fully electric drivetrain delivered some impressive efficiency gains with up to 12 hours of operating time on a single charge, and charging from 20-80% taking just 90 minutes, while 0-100% takes 3.5 hours, on a standard EU plug.

“The amount of energy we use operating this machine is 50% less compared to similar vehicles on the market. So we are more energy efficient than any of them”

Bigger ambitions

Success with the 1-tonne machine led Bickerod, as he took charge, to set the company’s sites on an altogether more ambitious project – to develop a fully electric, articulated 2-tonne dumper that would be more efficient than any competitor and deliver the same impressive running time as its smaller counterpart “We didn’t want any issues of people running dry – we want to make sure they’re not worried about that,” says Bickerod.

The HG team knew that to achieve such efficiency the lessons in electric drivetrain architecture learned while developing the E1000 would have to be carried over and built upon for the larger machine. However, as the development process progressed it became clear that a simple electrical trans shaft would not deliver the necessary performance, and so the architecture developed innovatively around a decentralised drive with four individual wheel-mounted motors. “Essentially we have four different, individual engines – one in each wheel,” says Bickerod.

The individual wheel-motor system creates significant software challenges that represent HG’s core technological differentiator. “With four individual wheel engines we need to know where each wheel is at any given point in time. They need to coordinate exactly how they are turning backward, forward, at what speed and what force, and how much current draw we have inside the wheel – it all needs to be coordinated perfectly.”

Traditional systems rely heavily on mechanical coordination, but HG’s approach demands software solutions for every operating scenario. “From a coding and software point, we need to have an answer on every given situation. You need to know what is happening and what it should do to keep it running smoothly,” says Birkerod “It’s like putting four people in a car, and you tell them at any given point in time what they’re going to do with their individual wheel to make sure the car runs efficiently. That gives you some idea of what we are talking about here.”

Further layers of complexity are added to the in-wheel motor system when different driving conditions are introduced. “How do you coordinate that smoothly while driving in traffic, with or without load? In the rain?” asks Birkerod. “It’s a task, and I would say that’s where we bring something new to the market.”

Testing and development

HG’s development approach has been methodical, beginning with extensive testing in Denmark. Following initial prototypes in 2020-2021, the company built five test machines for various Danish users in 2022. “We gave the machines to them and asked them to drive them and, basically try to kill them, if they could! They gave all sorts of feedback and input.”

Success with the test program led to 25 production units being deployed across Denmark through 2023, providing 18 months of operational data before HG began international expansion. “We wanted to keep it in Denmark because there was no language barrier and we could be at test sites very quickly,” says Bickerod.

The company has since expanded deployment to Holland, Switzerland, and Norway, and at the Bauma exhibition in Munich in April the E2000 was officially launched to the international market. “The launch was a long-term plan for us, we always planned to launch there if we succeed with all our development milestones,” says Bickerod.

The milestones were certainly reached and some even exceeded. The E2000 delivers on the key target of achieving the same 12 hours of operating time enjoyed by the smaller E1000, with 20-80% charging kept to 90 minutes and full 0-100% charge reduced to 2.5 hours, thanks to an internal 10kW fast-charger.

The new vehicle delivers remarkable efficiency gains, leading Bickerod to confidently assert that the E2000 had the most efficient articulated drivetrain at Bauma, and possibly anywhere in the world. “The amount of energy we use operating this machine is 50% less compared to similar vehicles on the market,” he says “So we are more energy efficient than any of them. Where others electric vehicles might require you to use two machines to enable non-stop driving all day, with ours you only need one.”

This impressive efficiency leads to significant fuel savings, which mean that, even on the most conservative estimates, the TCO will be 10% less over seven years when compared to diesel counterparts. For the smaller E1000 the economic argument is even more compelling with the fuel savings paying for the entire machine over seven years.

With the intensive development process successfully completed Birkerod is confident he now has two vehicles that can power global expansion. “It’s a lot of fun,” he says. “I’m enjoying it a lot more now, compared to two or three years back when we honestly didn’t know whether we would succeed. But now we know. Now the journey is different. Now it’s about growth, which is very exciting.”

With a major production facility in Poland and a clear technological advantage in energy efficiency, HG is positioning itself as a serious player in the international electric construction equipment market. Whether wheel-motor technology and software solutions can scale to challenge established manufacturers remains to be seen, but Birkerod’s confidence suggests the company is prepared for that test.

This article first appeared in the August issue of iVT