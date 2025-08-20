Hitachi increases R&D spend to meet construction sector demands

Hitachi Construction Machinery (HCM) has revealed an increase in spend on research and development, signalling the growing importance of innovation in the construction industry.

As a major construction OEM, HCM is constantly improving and updating its product offering to meet customers’ evolving needs. However, the growing demands for digitalisation and decarbonisation, among other industry trends, are driving the need for greater innovation and more rapid technological advancements.

In light of this, HCM increased its R&D spend – in terms of the share of its total sales in 2024 – to 2.7%. This equates to 219.6m euros (258.6m US dollars) and represents an increase in share compared to 2.2% in 2023, returning to the level of 2.5% it spent in 2021.

HCM established the Landcros concept in 2024, focusing on its future direction and responding to the significant changes occurring within the construction industry.

More recently, Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) presented the futuristic Landcros One concept excavator at Bauma 2025. Developed in collaboration with Granstudio, the machine embodies the Hitachi vision for a smarter, safer and more sustainable future in construction.

“Lancros One is more than just a machine,” says Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) president and CEO, Francesco Quaranta. “It’s our commitment to deliver solutions beyond machinery in a new construction ecosystem. We’re proud to lead the new wave of innovation, empowering the next-generation workforce and redefining possibilities in the construction machinery industry.”

The Landcros One was featured in the June issue of iVT