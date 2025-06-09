Develon unveils new electric excavators

Develon is introducing a new range of electric excavators aimed at supporting the transition to cleaner, quieter and more sustainable construction.

The first model – a DX160WE-7 wheeled excavator – will be shown this week at the TKD Fair taking place on 12-14 June at Ratelaar Sint-Oedenrode in the Netherlands.

In this project, Develon has collaborated with Netherlands-based ETEC Zero Emission to integrate electric drivetrains into several Develon models, ensuring performance remains high, while emissions drop to zero.

The lineup includes multiple electrified Develon machines: the DX160WE-7 wheeled excavator, and two crawler excavators based on the DX225LC-7 platform. Customers can choose from battery options, including extended range packs that allow for a full day of work without recharging.

To develop this electric line, Develon worked closely with ETEC, a specialist in electric drive systems for mobile machinery.

ETEC’s experience in energy storage and electric platforms supported the integration, while Develon remained responsible for product direction, branding and customer interface.

With growing interest in low-emission alternatives across Europe, especially in Northern markets, Develon says its new electric excavators offer a solution that balances environmental performance with practical job site needs.

