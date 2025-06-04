Hitachi Construction Machinery UK leverages Xwatch Safety Solutions’ XW-Insite platform

Hitachi Construction Machinery UK is now leveraging Xwatch Safety Solutions’ XW-Insite, the company’s most advanced and fully integrated telematics and safety platform to date.

Hitachi is using the system to deliver immediate operational insight via its custom-branded CTFleet Link platform, supporting thousands of users across the UK and helping contractors understand how machinery is being used – and how operators are behaving – in real time.

Developed in partnership with trusted mixed-fleet technology specialist PVS Data, XW-Insite brings together real-time machine data and Xwatch’s safety technology to enable construction professionals to manage construction machinery across mixed-brand fleets. The system provides full visibility of machines, operators and job sites via a live, cloud-based dashboard that can be accessed on-site and remotely.

Fully compatible with all major OEMs, XW-Insite connects machine data with critical safety parameters – including height, slew and Rated Capacity Indicator (RCI) limits –helping users maintain compliance while managing performance in real time.

Operators can set and adjust safety limits directly from the cab, enabling greater control and faster responses in high-risk environments. The system also automatically reports key machine information, including engine performance, fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions, fault diagnostics, and idle versus productive hours. It offers precise location tracking via what3words and captures live safety event data, including weight on the hook, creep control and stop activation.

Behind the scenes, the system tracks a wide range of operational and safety metrics –from engine diagnostics and GPS data to fuel burn, battery levels, and machine hours. Combined with industry-leading innovations such as geofencing and alerts for breached geofences, the platform is a real leader in the industry. XW-Insite also visualises usage patterns and efficiency hotspots through clear, interactive dashboards, making even the most complex data easy to interpret and act on.

This depth of insight supports informed decision-making across the board. Managers can monitor asset health, reduce fuel use, identify underperforming equipment, and prevent unplanned downtime — all while meeting safety standards and environmental targets. XW-Insite transforms raw data into actionable visuals that enable businesses to reduce costs, improve compliance, and support long-term planning for operator training and equipment investment.

“XW-Insite has been built from the ground up in collaboration with PVS – their tech expertise has been vital in bringing our vision to life,” says Dan Leaney, sales director. at Xwatch The result is a platform that gives contractors and plant managers exactly what they need: live safety data, real-time machine insight, and clear dashboards that work across every equipment brand. The web-based portal XW-Insite delivers real-time data that is easy to interpret through carefully designed dashboards. We guarantee that you can get to the data you need for your whole fleet within just three clicks.”

“XW-Insite brings together the best of both worlds — proven safety control from Xwatch and reliable, real-time data from our platform. We’ve worked with our partners closely to ensure the system delivers what users need: clear, actionable insights that improve safety, cut downtime, and simplify fleet management across any site or machine type. Seeing it already in use with major OEMs like Hitachi reinforces that this system is built for the real world,” adds Scott McCabe, owner and director of PVS Data.

Image courtesy of Xwatch