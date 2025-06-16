JLG expands micro-sized scissor lift line in North America

JLG Industries has launched its newly rebranded JLG ES1330M and ES1530M micro-sized electric scissor lifts (previously the ES1330L and ES1530L).

These new models join the ES1930M, expanding JLG’s micro-sized scissor lift lineup in North America, to offer compact, lightweight and electric-powered machines engineered for indoor and outdoor use in confined spaces and on sensitive flooring.

The new ES1330M and ES1530M micro-sized models provide purpose-built solutions for equipment users needing to work at height on construction, remodeling and facility maintenance projects in restricted access areas, such as data centers, hospitals, libraries, museums and commercial facilities. These models are also well-suited for fit-out and finish work like painting and installing HVAC, electrical, fire suppression, IT infrastructure and signage/décor.

The lifts incorporate advanced onboard technology including JLG’s proprietary load-sensing system for zero-weight load calibration and variable tilt functionality expands the machine’s work envelope when operating on slight slopes. Additionally, the integration of the ClearSky Smart Fleet IoT platform enhances machine connectivity, diagnostics and fleet management capabilities.

Operators can customize their JLG micro-sized lifts with a growing suite of optional accessories, including an enclosed, four-rail integrated mid-rail deck which is soon to be launched, a hostile environment package, a multi-display indicator to quickly view the machine’s battery life and any diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), SkySense enhanced detection system and lithium-ion batteries.

A key feature of the ES1330M and ES1530M is a zero turning radius which allows for improved manoeuvrability in confined and restricted-access areas. The lifts are also equipped with fixed rails that are engineered to pass through standard doorways, enabling seamless access without compromising the structural integrity of the machine.

To protect sensitive flooring, JLG has made its leak containment system a standard feature. This system uses custom-fit trays to capture any potential hydraulic leaks, minimizing the risk of surface damage.