Komatsu launches new TimberPro TN230D log loader

Komatsu has introduced its newest log loader, the TimberPro TN230D.
The 197-HP TN230D offers a 36-foot reach and 58,224 foot-pounds of swing torque. It also features Power Max, which temporarily increases engine horsepower and hydraulic flow to support tough forestry tasks.
The TN230D is the first machine in its class segment to feature dual service platforms with electrically actuated platforms on the left and right sides, offering improved access for service and cleaning.
New benefits include easy access via a large, rear entry cab with service walkways and safety railings, heated and cooled seats with adjustable armrests, an elevated cabin with large windows and a front view camera to improve visibility, LED lights and a large overhead skylight.
“We know how demanding forestry environments are – the tough work requires equipment capable of standing up to the job,” says Kyle Kovach, product planning manager. “When we set out to develop a new log loader, we gathered feedback on customer needs then unleashed a team of talented engineers to design this product from the ground up. The result merges quality components with the latest technology to offer a range of productivity, safety and comfort benefits.”