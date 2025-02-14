The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
AMA closes acquisition of agriculture division of CMR Group

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read
ABOVE: AMA completes acquisition of of the agriculture division of CMR Group ©AMA S.p.A

Following the binding agreement signed on 5 November, 2024, AMA – an Italian leader in providing solutions and components for off-highway vehicles – has closed its acquisition of the agriculture division of CMR Group.

As a result of this transaction, AMA has acquired 100% of the share capital of CMR Agriculture and 51% of the share capital of Taizhou CMR Machinery, which together represent the agriculture division of CMR Group.

This division specialises in the design, manufacturing, and commercialization of gearbox housings, reducers, drive shafts, disc bars, and spare parts for machinery used in agricultural, forestry and gardening applications.

“The announcement made last November is now materializing into a decisive strategic step for our growth,” says Alessandro Malavolti, CEO of AMA. “This acquisition allows us to expand our product range, enhance our innovation capabilities, and strengthen our leadership in international markets.”

“We are proud to have built, over the years, a high-quality product range recognized worldwide. This acquisition represents an extraordinary opportunity to ensure continuity and further development of our work within a strong group like AMA,” adds Ezio Paganelli, sole director of CMR Group.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

