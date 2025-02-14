AMA closes acquisition of agriculture division of CMR Group

Following the binding agreement signed on 5 November, 2024, AMA – an Italian leader in providing solutions and components for off-highway vehicles – has closed its acquisition of the agriculture division of CMR Group.

As a result of this transaction, AMA has acquired 100% of the share capital of CMR Agriculture and 51% of the share capital of Taizhou CMR Machinery, which together represent the agriculture division of CMR Group.

This division specialises in the design, manufacturing, and commercialization of gearbox housings, reducers, drive shafts, disc bars, and spare parts for machinery used in agricultural, forestry and gardening applications.

“The announcement made last November is now materializing into a decisive strategic step for our growth,” says Alessandro Malavolti, CEO of AMA. “This acquisition allows us to expand our product range, enhance our innovation capabilities, and strengthen our leadership in international markets.”