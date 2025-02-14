Claas unveils new AXOS 3 tractors

Claas has extended its range of agricultural tractors with the addition of the Axos 3 series.

With four models, the new Axos 3 is positioned between the Arion 400 and Axos 200, as well as bearing the same DNA as the earlier Axos 300 and Celtis 300.

The Axos 3 is powered by a 3.6l four-cylinder Fiat Powertrain (FPT) engine with modern Stage V exhaust gas aftertreatment. The four Axos 3 models have outputs of 92, 103, 112 and 120hp with maximum torques from 366 to 466Nm at a low 1,500rpm.

The fuel tank holds 160 litres – enough for long, hard working days. Furthermore, these tractors are approved to run on hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVOs), enabling their carbon footprint to be significantly reduced. Two engine speeds can be saved by the operator and applied at the press of a button as required.

To transfer power to the ground effectively while protecting the soil, the Axos 3 can be fitted with large rear tyres with an external diameter of up to 1.6m (420/85 R38 or 540/65 R 38). Large front wheels guarantee maximum efficiency in four-wheel drive mode and precise manoeuvrability even on difficult terrain and when using heavy implements.

Engine speed reduction is provided by a modern, well-stepped six-speed transmission available in three versions to suit customer requirements and conditions.

Top speeds of 40 km/h are achieved at a fuel-efficient 1,750rpm, and in models fitted with Revershift, operators can shift using the clutch button on the gear lever instead of the foot clutch. 11 gears are available between 5 and 15 km/h and overlapping gears ensure smooth shifting between the two or three ranges.

In addition to the mechanical hand brake, versions with 24/12 and 36/18 gears can be fitted with an optional electric parking lock which is activated via the Revershift lever to the left of the steering wheel. Customers can also opt for Smart Stop, which enables the operator to stop and start without using the clutch pedal – a huge advantage during front loader and transport operations, and when baling round bales.

Designed exclusively for the AXOS 3, the cab has several distinguishing features that make the working day easier. With 30-inch rear wheels (380/85 R 30), the overall height of the AXOS 3 remains below 2.50 m, enabling low entrances to be negotiated with ease. The doors open up to 180 degrees to the front – enabling the operator to get in and out of the cab easily using the full door width of 88cm; especially useful in confined spaces such as the feed passage.

Furthermore, the doors latch open in the forward position, a feature shared with the earlier AXOS 300 and CELTIS 300. The latch can be released from both the inside and the outside.

The generously cab has ample leg room, numerous storage compartments and a full-size passenger seat.

Large windows and a low bonnet ensure an all-round view. An optional FOPS-certified transparent sunroof provides an optimum view up through the roof for front loader work. The front and rear windows swing open.

The LED lighting package with up to 10 LED headlights turns night into day and facilitates work in poorly lit sheds and barns.

Inside the cab, the retractable and adjustable steering console incorporating the instrument panel immediately stands out. Dynamic steering with adjustable steering ratio (optional extra) reduces the number of turns of the steering wheel between the steering locks from 3.8 to 1.9 when operating at speeds of up to 10 km/h.

The right-hand side console houses the key control elements along with a bottle holder and a storage compartment. Additional generous storage areas and two USB ports are situated to the left of the operator. The electrohydraulic E-pilot S can be installed in the right-hand side console for fingertip control of all front loader functions.

ISOBUS terminals such as the Claas Cemis 700 can be installed in the cab for controlling ISOBUS implements.

With a payload of up to 3,600 kg and a maximum lift capacity of 5,300 kg at the rear (continuous lift capacity 4,000 kg), the AXOS 3 is not fazed by heavy implements. The optional integrated front linkage provides an impressive additional lift capacity of 3,240 kg. Up to four double-acting mechanical spool valves with a flow rate of 60 or 90 l/min are available for implements and front loaders, up to two of which have mechanical flow control.

The rear PTO can be optionally supplied with either two or three speeds and automatic PTO engagement/disengagement, while a 1,000-rpm front PTO is available to drive front-mounted implements.

Various models in the three Claas front loader series up to FL 100, FL 100 E and FL 100 C are suitable for the Axos 3. They can be operated either by the mechanical Propilot four-way control lever or the electrohydraulic E-pilot S. The latter actuates Fastlock and Speedlink for hydraulic locking and unlocking of the front loader and its attachments, as well as automatic bucket return.

