Danfoss Power Solutions launches DM-Qt series of displays

Danfoss Power Solutions has expanded its DM series of programmable displays with the launch of the DM-Qt series. The Danfoss DM-Qt display series supports Qt as a plug-in to PLUS+1 GUIDE, where user interface (UI) design can now be developed through the Qt framework — the new standard for creating embedded display UIs in the automobile industry. Qt offers greater design flexibility and ease of use, enabling displays to be programmed faster and reducing time to market.

In addition to faster, easier UI design, Qt tools enable reuse of templates across multiple device platforms and display brands. Elements of the UI design can be scaled per application requirements. This eliminates the need to create new UI designs from scratch for each different machine platform or display manufacturer.

“Designing graphical user interfaces for our DM displays using Qt tools should take about half as much time as it would with other programs due to its extensive library of preexisting elements and a seamless workflow between design and development,” says Herman Oberoi, senior portfolio manager, displays, Danfoss Power Solutions. “By supporting the industry standard solution for UI development, we now have a great hardware product with incredible design capabilities powered by Qt.”

DM-Qt displays enable graphical development in Qt Design Studio. Application programming is managed in Danfoss’ PLUS+1 GUIDE software, and the PLUS+1 Service Tool combines Qt-created graphics with application code to program DM-Qt displays. Danfoss will continue to offer its standard DM displays with UI design managed in VBSE, Danfoss’ proprietary graphics development tool within PLUS+1 GUIDE.

DM-Qt displays are available in the same sizes and with the same options as standard DM displays. Sizes include 7-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch displays, with features such as outstanding sunlight and wide-angle viewability, automatic brightness adjustment, superior touch responsiveness, and rugged design with high ingress protection ratings.