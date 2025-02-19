Fendt products receive three AE50 2025 awards

On 11 February, the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineering (ASABE) presented the US AE50 Awards. This year, the Fendt Momentum 30ft precision planter, the Fendt ErgoSteer retrofittable steering joystick and the lift system for the Fendt Rogator 900 from AGCO Parts received a distinction.

“AGCO’s 2025 AE50 winners build on the momentum set by our innovations of the last five years, providing farmer-focused solutions that save time, reduce costs and enhance yields,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO chairman, president and CEO. “I’m especially proud that these awards span our brands, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to addressing farmers’ needs and values.”

Many agricultural or non-agricultural tasks require a high frequency of steering movements, such as front loader work. Fendt now offers a specially developed steering joystick as a retrofit solution. The Fendt ErgoSteer steering joystick makes quick turning manoeuvres easier, steers precisely and saves time. A click on the Fendt Guide button activates the steering function of the joystick. Depending on the application, the steering joystick offers two steering modes – retraction and non-retraction mode.

The high-precision Fendt Momentum 30 planter was developed for smaller structured fields in North America. The Fendt Momentum stands for precision in singulation and seed placement, even at high speeds. The frame is divided into three independent sections that adapt to the terrain independently of each other to ensure precise work even on uneven ground and hilly terrain. Soil compaction is reduced by the LoadLogic weight management system and a dedicated tyre pressure control system. The large tanks for seeds (approximately 3,500 litres) and liquid fertiliser (approximately 3,000 litres) increase the area coverage and reduce downtime for refilling.

In 2021, Fendt introduced the Fendt Rogator 900 for liquid and dry application like plant protection and fertilisation. Special features of the machine include the elevating chassis for a ground clearance of up to 142 cm (56 inches) and the option to switch between liquid and dry applications. AGCO Parts has now developed an application lift system to make this changeover much easier. This received a further AE50 2025 award.