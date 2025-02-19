AGCO elects new member to Board of Directors

AGCO has elected of Zhanna Golodryga to its Board of Directors, effective April 1.

“We are delighted to have Zhanna join our Board,” says Eric Hansotia, chairman, president and CEO of AGCO Corporation. “Her technology, innovation, digitalization and sustainability expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to evolve AGCO’s smart solutions and technology offerings for our farmers. Zhanna brings valuable perspectives and further enhances the collective experiences of the Board to advance our strategic priorities.”

Golodryga is executive vice president of emerging energy and sustainability for Phillips 66, an integrated downstream energy, manufacturing and logistics company. She is responsible for driving energy transition and decarbonisation across the enterprise.

Golodryga has held senior roles at Phillips 66 since 2017. In her previous role as the senior vice president, chief digital and administrative officer, Golodryga led the business transformation enabled by digital technology, including machine learning and AI.

Prior to joining Phillips 66, Golodryga served as chief information officer and senior vice president for services at Hess Corporation and vice president and chief informationofficer at BHP Billiton Petroleum.