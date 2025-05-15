MRS Electronic’s CAN I/O – CC16WP now available as CANopen version

MRS Electronic, a provider of smart electronic solutions for the automotive industry, has launched the new CANopen version of the proven CAN I/O – CC16WP.

This compact controller is universally suitable for use in vehicles and mobile machinery and expands the MRS portfolio of CANopen slave modules.

MRS Electronic has been offering CAN controllers with an integrated CANopen stack for several years now. The new variant of the CAN I/O series functions as a CANopen slave and can be easily addressed via a higher-level controller (CANopen master) – for example via CODESYS. There is no need to program the controller yourself, which saves time and simplifies commissioning.

The CANopen stack used is based on the proven CiA 401 Device Profile and therefore enables standardized and seamless integration into existing CANopen networks. In addition to a high degree of flexibility during configuration, users benefit from significantly simplified error diagnostics – errors can be quickly detected, localized and rectified. This helps to reduce downtimes and ensure high system reliability.

The new CAN I/O – CC16WP offers 8 current-controlled PWM outputs (2.5 A per channel at 85 °C), 6 multifunctional inputs (configurable as digital or analog inputs), 2 CAN interfaces (CANopen & CAN FD compatible) and CAN wake-up function from standby.

Thanks to its robust, compact housing (protection class IP6K8) and the proven plug connector, it is ideal for use in harsh environments with limited space.