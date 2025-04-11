MTA reveals new Spot dashboard at Bauma

MTA is using Bauma to introduce its new Spot, the round dashboard that the company is developing in a new version with a 3.5in colour TFT (thin-film transistor) and an internal dashboard diameter of 100 mm, a standard in the construction world, which makes it perfect for applications on small to medium-sized off-highway vehicles.

The new Spot dashboard, an evolution of the LCD version introduced a few years ago, stems from the need to offer the market a successful product that has already been adopted by major OEMs in the construction sector. Designed with the same pin outputs as the LCD version, the Spot allows manufacturers who are already customers an easy upgrade.

In addition to the TFT, placed in central position and glued to a transparent glass via optical bonding, Spot houses 2 rubber push buttons whose functions are programmable via software; 8 LED tell tales, customisable for colours and symbols on a dial plate; a daylight sensor.

To be highlighted is the presence of the tell tales that can be customised by OEMs, allowing them, with a single hardware architecture and only by replacing the dial plate, to meet different configurations, for excellent economies of scale.

The materials and design solutions adopted for Spot ensure IP69k degree of protection for the front and IP65 for the rear, as well as high resistance to vibrations and extreme temperatures, making it suitable for the severe applications typical of the off-highway world.

Spot’s strength with TFT is its new software, based on the Linux operating system and Qt cross- platform development environment. This allows OEMs to reuse existing applications on MTA hardware without the need to recode from scratch. Thanks to Qt, Spot will enable the development of better-performing applications that are always up to date with technology.

In addition to Spot, visitors will be able to appreciate other dashboards and displays from the customisable range, such as Quik, Tellus, Idea and Leonardo, off-the-shelf products already programmed with a basic software that can then be implemented by the customer thanks to tools that allow for strong customisation.

Designed for the world of earthmoving and agriculture, MTA’s customisable range of dashboards and displays meets the needs of an ever-increasing number of OEMs who can find a comprehensive offer in terms of shapes and sizes, elegant design and modern lines.

