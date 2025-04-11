Volvo CE reveals world-first electric hauler at Bauma

As part of its all-zero-emission lineup at Bauma Volvo Construction Equipment has introduced of the world’s first battery-electric articulated haulers of their size class.

In the game-changing reveal of a never-before-seen A30 Electric articulated hauler, representing the first in a key industrial segment for Volvo CE and the world’s first serial-produced battery-powered solution of its size class.

You can watch the moment it was revealed in our Best of Bauma video Part 2

It will be available to rent, alongside the larger A40 Electric, for select customers in select European markets in 2026, ensuring quarrying, mining and construction customers can now match high productivity with a more sustainable operation. The A30 Electric is bringing zero emissions to quarrying, mining and construction segments

“This zero-emission lineup is a marker of our commitment to drive change,” says Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE. “Together with our pioneering service, solutions and updated portfolio of conventional machine variants, we show that we stand alongside our customers to support them across every stage of their journey. We show that we are committed to our ambitions, not just because we can, but because it is the right thing to do.”

Boasting the same off-road performance as conventional models, the two new machines are matching zero emissions with world-class hauling for a range of segments including quarrying, mining and construction. With a payload of 29 tons and 39 tons

The launch is the latest milestone in a series of hauler innovations. It not only comes 60 years after Volvo CE pioneered the world’s first articulated hauler, but also arrives shortly after the company’s recent unveiling of a new generation of conventional articulated haulers. As part of the company’s largest product portfolio renewal in decades, within which 35% of the company’s total portfolio has been updated, this new generation makeover enjoys improved productivity, safety and fuel efficiency.

Together, both the new electric and conventional ranges offer customers a pioneering and productive solution for wherever they are on their transformation journeys.

“Our commitment to innovation continues,” says Mats Sköldberg, head of technology for Volvo CE. “These electric haulers mark a major step forward in our ambition to decarbonize construction, combining the same unbeatable performance our customers know and love, with a more sustainable operation. As the world’s first battery powered articulated haulers of their size class, we are proud to continue to evolve our portfolio by bringing our world class electric technology into a brand new segment.”

Thanks to their powerful lithium-ion batteries, the A30 Electric hauler and A40 Electric hauler are designed to offer a runtime of 4-4.5 hours across most applications, though high-energy jobs may require more frequent recharging. They can even enjoy a runtime of up to seven hours depending on driving conditions. Ideal applications include downhill load carrying and uphill empty runs, tunnel work and quarries and underground operations, where emission reduction is critical.

Fast charging from 20-80% in around one hour is made possible when using a DC charging solution with a maximum charging capacity of 350 kW. What is more, when powered by renewable energy these two machines offer a CO2 saving of 84% (for the A30 Electric) and 90% (for the A40 Electric) across their entire lifecycle, when compared to their diesel equivalents.

Advantages that come with this platform include advanced operator support systems to reduce accident risk, improved visibility for safer operation and simplified servicing for quicker and easier maintenance.

More Bauma launches

To complement the zero-emission lineup, Volvo CE is introducing a number of pioneering new service solutions. They include an upgrade to Volvo CE’s suite of digital tools, a new Load Ticket tool for streamlined invoicing and two new services: Site Operations, for brand agnostic fleet monitoring, and Site Optimization, an advisory service for customers to unlock new levels of efficiency.

These new services can be experienced at Volvo CE’s interactive Solutions Bar at Bauma, a platform for customers to meet experts across a range of areas and discover a tailored package of Volvo solutions, unique to their requirements.

As well as the all-new A30 Electric, highlights on display include:

• The revamped EC230 Electric excavator, which now provides a full day of operation

• The updated compact electric range, ensuring customers are more empowered to drive down emissions while elevating business opportunities

• The improved PU500 Power Unit to enable rapid mobile charging of both Volvo and non-Volvo electric machines, trucks and tools

• The newly launched EWR150 Electric, the company’s first battery-powered wheeled excavator and the EW240 Electric Material Handler grid-connected excavator.