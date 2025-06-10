Inmotion Technologies showcases new products at iVT Expo

Inmotion Technologies, a Zapi Group company (booth 3000), is showcasing two new product designs: the DCC3 converter and the new ACH3 inverter, at iVT Expo in Cologne which is taking place this week (11-12 June).

“We are thrilled to present our latest innovations at the iVT Expo, highlighting Inmotion’s dedication to delivering effective, reliable and sustainable solutions for the electrification industry. These launches mark a new chapter in performance and innovation,” says Martin Wennerblom, product and marketing director, Inmotion Technologies.

The latest DCC3 is a rugged, compact DC/DC converter which the company says has been engineered for flexibility, supporting a wide range of construction applications and containing native cybersecurity.

The new DCC3 converts input voltages from 250 to 900V into a stable, adjustable 12 or 24V output, delivering up to 10kW of power for auxiliary systems in electric or hybrid industrial, commercial and utility vehicles. The new converter design is available for prototyping now and for serial production at the end of 2025.

Inmotion Technologies’ new ACH3 inverters power electrification through the conversion of direct current from a battery to alternating current used to power a vehicle’s motor.

“Historically, inverter power output and efficiency have limited vehicle electrification. The ACH3 addresses these issues. It has a 99% peak efficiency, current ratings from 30 to more than 600 amperes and up to 900-volt bus voltage with full power,” adds Wennerblom.

The product is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring a minimal environmental impact throughout its production, operational life and end-of-life disposal, with an expected lifespan of 72,000 working hours. The components are sourced from Europe, and all units are assembled in Sweden.

According to Inmotion Technologies, customers can customize ACH3’s intelligent control software, integrating functional safety and cybersecurity by design.

In addition, the group will feature other innovations from its portfolio including high power on-board and off-board battery chargers, electric motors, ePTO and fleet management solutions for the construction and industrial vehicle sectors.

Images courtesy of Inmotion Technologies