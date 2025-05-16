iVT EXPO TECH PROFILE: U-Control’s AX400 modular HMI built around your vehicle

From logistics to construction, the AX400 is redefining modular HMI. Built around your vehicle’s layout and logic, it helps OEMs simplify integration while elevating operator experience. At iVT Expo 2025, discover how co-design, configurability, and integrated design make AX400 more than an armrest—it’s the most adaptable control system in your cabin.

Tailored HMI, ready for the real world

Designed by Italian system integrator U-Control, the AX400 is a modular HMI system created to optimise control inside off-highway vehicles. It provides a fully customisable layout, enabling OEMs to match operator needs with vehicle-specific configurations –boosting safety, comfort, and operational performance.

Designed around the operator

At its core is a 400cm² customisable command plate where OEMs define the precise positioning of joysticks, buttons, switches, and display mounts. The AX400’s ergonomic design reduces physical strain and minimises operator error, while ensuring comfort and control even in the most demanding operating environments. The internal structure supports displays on either side of the unit to suit different cabin layouts.

Diagnostics and integration

The AX400 also integrates real-time diagnostics and telemetry, allowing fleet managers and operators to monitor machine performance and plan maintenance efficiently. This functionality supports reduced lifecycle costs and extended uptime – two critical priorities for OEMs and end-users.

Co-designed with OEMs, for OEMs

A major strength of the AX400 lies in the co-design process. U-Control works directly with engineering teams to tailor each unit according to functional, spatial, and brand requirements. This collaborative approach accelerates development, enhances usability, and reduces time-to-market. It also helps OEMs standardise HMI logic while adapting interfaces across multiple machine types.

Visual design meets engineering

Development is further supported by a proprietary 3D configurator, which enables teams to preview and iterate on layouts before physical prototyping – ensuring early alignment across engineering, design, and marketing teams while reducing development loops. Branding and aesthetics are also fully customisable, with options for colour schemes and silk-screen printing – making the AX400 both a functional and visual extension of the vehicle.

Built for demanding environments

The AX400 is currently deployed across construction, agriculture, municipal, logistics and heavy lifting applications, combining rugged durability with design. U-Control specialises in advanced HMI systems and control solutions for the off-highway sector. Visit booth 7070 at iVT Expo 2025 in Cologne to experience how the AX400 brings form, function, and flexibility together in one smart, modular solution – tailored to fit your machines, your logic, and your goals.