Palfinger to open new site in Madrid

Palfinger Ibérica is set to move to Madrid’s Vicálvaro district. The new sales and service hub, which spans approximately 22,000 square metres, will house the company’s main offices, installation and service centres, spare parts warehouses and logistics area under one roof.

“At Palfinger, we always aim to be as close to our customers as possible – to understand their needs and create integrated, individual solutions for them,” says Gerhard Sturm, senior vice president global sales and service at Palfinger. “Due to strong tourism and infrastructure projects, Southern Europe – and especially Spain – are important core markets for Palfinger. With our highly-skilled team at Palfinger Ibérica and the new facility, we are proud to strengthen our local positioning.”

Construction of the new facility will start at the end of May 2025 and is expected to be completed within one year. In total, Palfinger is investing EUR 20 million in the construction of the new site.

The site, covering an area of 22,000 square meters, will house around 120 employees and bundle the company’s operations into a sales and service hub, from central offices to installation and service centres, spare parts warehouses, logistics, as well as an auditorium with seating for up to 100 people. Sustainability is also being considered in the planning of the Madrid site, including the installation of solar panels.

“With our centralized base, we can offer our customers and partners in Spain the fastest and highest quality support”, says Jörg Schopferer, managing director of Palfinger Ibérica. “Yesterday’s groundbreaking of the new facility is a milestone that focuses on our commitment to be Spain’s leading company in lifting solutions.”

Images courtesy of Palfinger