Manitou Group completes acquisition of Sitia’s robotic division

Manitou Group has acquired Sitia’s robotics division.

In accordance with the newly unveiled LIFT strategic roadmap presented in late April, Manitou Group is positioning robotics as a foundational element of its innovation strategy.

With this acquisition, the Group is placing robotics at the nucleus of its forthcoming developments and will establish a new “Manitou Group Robotics” division commencing this year.

“Sitia has been a partner with whom we have collaborated for nearly a decade, and which has embarked on its transformation towards cutting-edge robotic activity. Through this acquisition, we shall enrich our capabilities with a team of recognized experts, benefit from proven technological building blocks, coupled with Manitou Group’s established know-how. Our aspiration is to thus fortify our leadership position to continue innovating and to advance further in the development of solutions, thereby meeting the evolving expectations of our customers,” says Julien Waechter, vice president of R&D at Manitou Group.

“We are delighted to dedicate our expertise to the service of a leader in material handling. The team is particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of contributing to Manitou Group’s new strategic roadmap,” adds Clément Aubry Tardif, director of the robotics division.

Image courtesy of Manitou Group