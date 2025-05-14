Danfoss eHydraulic Power Module enables electrification of Sany crawler crane

Danfoss Power Solutions’ Editron division has delivered its first eHydraulic Power Module to Sany for the electrification of a 200-tonne lattice-boom crawler crane.

The eHydraulic system integrates a Danfoss Editron synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet motor with a Danfoss variable displacement axial piston pump to maximise performance and efficiency. Sany launched the fully electric battery-operated crane earlier this year.

Construction machinery worldwide emits an estimated 400 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, according toIDTechEx. With the scale of global construction activity set to increase significantly in the decades to come, decarbonising heavy-duty machinery is vital to curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Crane manufacturer, Sany is supporting these efforts and helping its customers achieve zero-emission construction sites through the electrification of its lattice- and telescopic-boom crawler cranes.

Sany is working to develop fully electric versions of its higher capacity crawler cranes, having previously electrified its lower capacity models. Danfoss supplies Editron motors and D1P pumps for SANY’s 80- to 150-tonne cranes. For its 200-tonne platform, Sany opted for an integrated Danfoss eHydraulic Power Module to power the traction and work function systems.

Comprising an Editron PMI375-T1100 motor and D1P 260-cc pump, the system is optimised to deliver peak performance and maximise hydraulic system efficiency, extending machine runtime on a single charge. The full hydraulics system also includes a Danfoss Series 90 pump and PVG 128 valve.

Sany realised additional benefits with the Danfoss eHydraulic Power Module, including a compact package with mechanical advantages, simple installation and high reliability.

Supplying the electric motor and hydraulic pump as an integrated package eliminates the risk of noise, vibration, and component damage that can arise when using a flexible coupling to join the components. It also simplifies and accelerates installation as there’s no need for the OEM to connect the components. CE marks and Danfoss’ global service network were also key reasons SANY chose to partner with Danfoss on the project.

“Building a solution for SANY’s high-capacity platform with the Danfoss integrated eHydraulic Power Module marks a milestone,” says Roy Chen, president, Editron division, Danfoss Power Solutions. “eHydraulics represents the future. Together with our Controls division, we have designed a system combining our D1P pump and Editron motor while tuning controls algorithms to maximize efficiency. We look forward to our continued collaboration with SANY and supporting their green journey.”

“Conventional hydraulics still plays a role in the electrification of heavy machinery, particularly machines of this size,” adds Henrik Jørgensen, president, Controls division, Danfoss Power Solutions. “By integrating Danfoss’ advanced hydraulic solutions and electrification technology, we are empowering a smooth transition to more sustainable operations. Leveraging our eHydraulic solutions and our application know-how, we aspire to be the partner of choice for visionary OEMs like SANY.”

Image courtesy of Danfoss Power Solutions