Faster launches new quick coupling system

Faster, a specialist in hydraulic connection solutions, has launched MultiSlide, a quick coupling system designed specifically for compact excavators.

As a brand-new product, MultiSlide is not yet featured on original equipment, but it has been specifically designed to be retrofitted onto existing machines. According to Faster, installation is quick and straightforward, giving machine owners an easy way to upgrade without lengthy downtimes or modifications. Installation is further eased with a the addition of a universal mounting plate.

MultiSlide is equipped with connection under pressure couplings rated at 350 Bar, fully meeting the operational needs of construction equipment applications. It is available in two layout configurations – either two ½” lines or three lines (two ½” and one ⅜”) –providing flexibility for various machine types.

This solution delivers a smooth, low-effort connection and disconnection experience, even under pressure. Its compact design reduces interference with hoses and external components, ensuring optimal function even in tight spaces common to compact excavators.

Thanks to the sliding bracket mechanism, the operator has both hands free to perform connections easily, improving safety and efficiency during attachment changes.

The lever-based latching system effectively prevents any risk of premature failure caused by brinelling, which is quite frequent when connecting hydraulic hammers by means of individual quick-couplings.