Danfoss Power Solutions launches Synflex 3TMH hydraulic hose

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched its Synflex by Danfoss 3TMH thermoplastic hydraulic hose. The hose is designed to bring superior performance to material handling machinery such as telehandlers, boom lifts, scissor lifts, and more.

The hose is 10 times more abrasion resistant than comparable hoses, providing a longer lifespan that maximises machinery uptime and reduces replacement intervals and associated costs. The hose maintains peak performance throughout 1 million impulse cycles, delivering consistent performance throughout the machine’s lifecycle.

At up to 40% more flexible than other thermoplastic hydraulic hoses, Synflex 3TMH hose increases versatility and simplifies installation, thereby reducing assembly time.

“As industry demands continue to evolve, we aim to provide solutions that not only meet but exceed customer expectations,” says Marzena Marankiewiz, specialty product manager, fluid conveyance division, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Our new line of Synflex 3TMH hose is engineered to reach higher. Its combination of enhanced features provides greater flexibility and reliability, enabling us to deliver a high-performance product that helps our customers and end users optimize their operations.”

Synflex 3TMH hose is constructed from synthetic rubber or patented Dura-Pulse rubber inner tube, one- or two-wire braided reinforcement, and a thermoplastic polyurethane cover. The hose’s construction ensures high-performance operation, accommodating long length changes under pressure for stable and precise flow. The inner tube’s low compression set ensures reliable sealing and prevents leaks.

The hose is available in complete, ready-to-install solutions, with assemblies including fittings and electrical cable, as required. Multiline capabilities further streamline the installation process. The hose is designed to work with Winner by Danfoss two-piece fittings and Danfoss 1A/Z fittings, providing reliable leak-free connections.