Schaltbau to showcase Eddicy e-mobility solutions at iVT Expo 2025

Schaltbau, a specialist in direct current (DC) technology, will be participating at iVT Expo 2025 in Cologne.

Schaltbau will unveil its latest DC advancements in e-mobility under the Eddicy brand, including its recently debuted megawatt charging contactors, the C805 and C830.

“With the global EV market set to grow by over 20% annually over the next decade, high-voltage DC technology is more crucial than ever in driving ultra-fast megawatt charging, improving energy efficiency in commercial vehicles and AGVs, and unlocking the full potential of electrification in heavy-duty applications,” says Helmut Pusch, CEO of Schaltbau GmbH Group. “Innovations like our new C803 and C830 megawatt charging contactors are accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation. We look forward to showcasing them at this year’s iVT Expo in Cologne, where the future of e-mobility will take shape.”

In addition to its high-voltage off-road contactors, Schaltbau will present its expansive Eddicy portfolio of low-voltage contactors, for intralogistics. Highlights include the new C303 LV, specially developed for low-voltage applications as well as the expanded C110B series, a single-pole, bidirectional DC contactor designed for battery-powered applications, with a 1,200 A breaking capacity and a compact, sealed design for enhanced durability in harsh environments –now available in a 400 A version.

Schaltbau will also showcase its comprehensive range of Eddicy connectors tailored for both high- and low-voltage applications. The HV series supports up to 1,000 V DC and 470 A, featuring IP69K protection, high mating cycle durability, and one-handed operation – ideal for demanding environments.

For low-voltage needs, the LV series offers safe, reliable power transfer up to 500 A, tailored for vehicles and systems in intralogistics, public transport, and light electric mobility. Both series are designed for harsh conditions, ensuring efficient and secure connectivity across a wide range of use cases, from battery systems and drivetrains to precision low-voltage interfaces.