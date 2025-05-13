CEA welcomes steel tariff removal in new US-UK trade deal

The recent announcement of a new US-UK trade deal has been met with enthusiasm by the Construction Equipment Association (CEA). The association’s CEO, Viki Bell, issued a statement on the deal, emphasising its significance for the UK construction equipment sector, particularly the removal of tariffs on British steel.

“The announcement of a new US-UK trade deal is a step forward for UK industry. The removal of tariffs on British steel is a major win for the construction equipment sector, where steel remains central to manufacturing. Cutting these costs will ease pressure on supply chains, support investment, and help protect skilled jobs. Tariffs on steel and aluminium have now been reduced to zero – a vital change that will benefit a wide range of UK manufacturers.

“US tariffs on UK automotives have also been slashed from 27.5% to 10%, applying to a quota of 100,000 UK cars – almost the total the UK exported to the US last year. This agreement not only protects British jobs but also provides stability and growth opportunities for our exporters.

“Tariffs are damaging – no one wins in a trade war. This deal sends a strong message about the value of open, rules-based trade, and we welcome the swift conclusion. Uncertainty is always damaging, and this move brings much-needed clarity for business.

“Clarity on rules of origin will be vital – many UK manufacturers rely on global supply chains, and we need to ensure that this deal works in practice, not just on paper. We will also be watching closely what kind of deals are struck with China and Europe. Future arrangements must ensure UK manufacturers are not left at a disadvantage when competing globally. What matters now is delivery. Our members will be looking for detail on how quickly the deal takes effect and how it supports the wider industrial base. The CEA will continue to work with government to ensure that construction equipment is front of mind in any future trade discussions.

“This deal, coming on the back of the Indian Free Trade Agreement announced on Tuesday, and today’s interest rate cut from the Bank of England, rounds off a strong week for UK industry. These developments together send a positive signal for jobs, investment, and longer-term economic stability – all of which are vital for confidence across the construction equipment sector. We look forward to working through the details.”

Image courtesy of the CEA