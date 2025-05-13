EvoQuip unveils its first trommel

EvoQuip, a global manufacturer of compact crushing and screening equipment, has launched its first trommel, the Osprey 616.

Designed with small to medium-sized operations with limited space in mind, the Osprey 616 screens materials such as compost, biomass, soil, gravel and waste.

A key feature of the Osprey 616 is its 180-degree radial fines conveyor, which, with a discharge height of up to 4.7m, the company says delivers improved stockpiling capacity.

Furthermore, the conveyor’s swivel function can be operated via remote control while the machine is running, eliminating unnecessary downtime.

“The introduction of the Osprey 616, the first trommel in our range is a significant milestone for EvoQuip,” says Andrew Armstrong, product manager for EvoQuip. “We are thrilled to offer our customers the same focus on quality, durability, and ease of use that defines the entire EvoQuip range. The Osprey 616 has a compact design and innovative features, such as the remote-controlled swivelling conveyor and compact transport dimensions to make it an ideal solution for businesses looking to enhance their screening capabilities in space-constrained environments.”